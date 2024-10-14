Soca Warriors, Cuba fight for Nations League A survival

TT players celebrate a goal against Cuba in the Concacaf Nations League match on October 10 at the Antonio Maceo Stadium in Santiago, Cuba. PHOTOS COURTESY TTFA MEDIA - TTFA Media

FOR the second time in 19 months, TT's men's football team will go into the Bacolet Stadium, Dwight Yorke, Tobago needing a victory to secure a spot in Concacaf Nations League A.

In March 2023, then in Group C of Nations League B, the second-placed Soca Warriors drew 1-1 with Nicaragua in Bacolet in their last match of that Nations League B cycle. TT looked set to remain in Nations League B, but a pivotal Concacaf ruling in June 2023 elevated the Soca Warriors to Nations League A and the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup as Nicaragua were penalised for the use of an ineligible player.

Over a year-and-a-half later, as the Soca Warriors play their final 2024/25 Nations League A game versus Cuba from 9 pm on October 14, caretaker coach Derek King needs his team to get a victory to avoid relegation back to League B.

After three games in the current campaign, the Soca Warriors find themselves fifth on the six-team table with just two points – the quarterfinal finish in the last Nations League cycle now a distant memory. The top two teams from the Nations League A groups will advance to the quarterfinals, but the Soca Warriors are firmly focused on survival with the bottom two-teams being relegated.

With the fourth-placed Cuba also in danger on three points, it's practically a winner-take-all for the teams which played to a 2-2 draw in Santiago on October 10.

"Three points is very important for us to stay in the (Concacaf Nations) League A. I think the guys know the importance of the game. We will tweak our system a bit," said King, during a pre-game presser at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort on October 13.

Reflecting on the draw in Cuba, King said his team should have put the game away. He reckons they'll do the business this time around, though.

"I think once we defend well and we create the chances and score our chances, I think we will be victorious."

King raised eyebrows with his squad selection for the two matches versus Cuba, as veteran players such as Sheldon Bateau, Joevin Jones and Kevin Molino were recalled to a 23-man squad, with former Defence Force ace Reon Moore among those to miss out.

Bateau and Jones scored in the first game against Cuba, with the 34-year-old Molino, who had retired from national duty last September, getting a cameo late in the second half.

Meanwhile, in the Canadian Premier League on October 10, Moore notched a double for Pacific FC in a 2-1 comeback win over York United. And with Toronto FC's Tyrese Spicer withdrawing from the initial squad with an injury, the opportunity arose for a striker to be selected. However, Spicer's spot in the squad will go to 1976 FC Phoenix midfielder Adriel George, who impressed with his creative play in the 2023/24 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season as his Tobago-based club earned a sixth-placed finish.

George debuted for the Soca Warriors against Guyana in friendly action five months ago, and King said he's been consistent in the TTPFL.

"I think Adriel warrants an opportunity to be on the national team."

All good with Moore

On the omission of Moore, the former Pro League-winning coach says it's nothing personal.

"We don't have any issues with Reon Moore, he's a quality player. Just for these two games, we left him out because we think he needs to be himself a little more," King said.

"I had a discussion with him as well and he understands the reason why he wasn't selected...all of the players who are not here in this 23-man squad are still part of the national team. It's nothing like we left Reon out because there's something between us. It's nothing like that."

Play for your spot

King said it was important to establish a quality cadre of local players who can hold their own on the international stage.

"What we're trying to build, we want each player, regardless of local or foreign, to start to earn the right to be on the national team. It takes time to build it, but it's a process," he said.

"We're seeing the growth in the football. It's looking good. It's just for us to put away our chances.

"In international football, one mistake will cost you the game. Defensively, we weren't that solid (in the last game). I think the players know exactly what it takes and what it gives now to get the three points."

Canadian-based midfielder Andre Rampersad says TT's football cannot afford to take a step back as he wants the team to build on their quarterfinal finish in the last Nations League cycle.

"We have to get out the mindset of this rebuilding stage. Last year, we had some really good results and a really good run in the Nations League. It's all about trying to follow-up with that and keeping the form and progressing every time," he said.

"I think every opportunity we get right now, we have to take it. We have to show what we want to do come 2025 for the World Cup qualifiers," he said. "We have a real shot at World Cup qualification. These games will show what we're made of..."

The Halifax Wanderers player said he and his teammates will "try to do everything in our power to get the result," and urged the 12th man to come out in their numbers in Bacolet.

The Soca Warriors are yet to win in King's short reign, but they'll need a win against Cuba to stay afloat in Nations League A.