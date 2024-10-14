SM Jaleel marks 100 years

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon is welcomed by SM Jaleel chairman Aleem Mohammed, right, at the company’s 100th Anniversary Long Service Awards, held at Achievers Banquet Hall on October 12. Also in the photo is former government minister Jerry Narace. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

LAUNCHED 100 years ago from its founder's home, with deliveries done by horse-and-cart, SM Jaleel is now a global exporter, hailed Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon. She was addressing the company's long-service awards function at Banquet Hall, San Fernando, on October 12, whose guests included chairman Dr Aleem Mohammed and chief operating officer Anna Mohammed.

Gopee-Scoon hailed the company's "century of excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to community and country."

She said the centennial was a testament to family, foresight and fortitude. "From humble beginnings to a modern enterprise that boasts a truly global reach, SM Jaleel has showcased the strength of the company’s innovation and industry on the world stage."

The minister said the company's remarkable story began in 1924, when a young visionary, Sheik Mohammed Jaleel, left his father-in-law’s aerated and bottling works factory in San Fernando, to start his own company at home, with just 25 employees. She hailed Sheik Jaleel’s vision and plan, strength of will, and spirituality and faith.

"Over the decades, SM Jaleel grew and matured as it catered to new tastes and attitudes in the post-war and post-independence era."

Gopee-Scoon said the company made Red Spot drinks in the 1930s-1960s and Fruta juice drinks in the 1980s and 1990s.

"During this time (1980s-1990s), the company forged partnerships to manufacture and distribute brands like 7UP, PepsiCo and Schweppes."

SM Jaleel gained the capacity, expertise and reputation to cater for international brands.

By the 1990s, SM Jaleel expanded internationally, by joint ventures in Canada, Barbados, and Guyana.

"In the 2000s, the company continued to innovate, launching products like the Oasis Water and Turbo Energy Drinks, while also establishing a presence in South Africa and acquiring the Trinidad Juice Company." Despite local and foreign competition, SM Jaleel adapted and endured, to provide what consumers wanted, the minister said.

"Today, SM Jaleel directly employs over 1,500 people in TT and across its global operations, and provides countless other indirect jobs to those who deliver the goods and services that support this thriving ecosystem."

Gopee-Scoon said SM Jaleel has contributed greatly to TT's economy, particularly the manufacturing sector, a key driver of economic growth.

The minister largely attributed the past decade of remarkable growth in TT's non-energy manufacturing to the food and beverage sub-sector.

"Between 2015 and 2023, food and beverage exports grew by 49 per cent, from $2.1 billion to $3.2 billion, with non alcoholic beverage exports rising by $188 million over that period. "SM Jaleel is one of the largest non-oil exporters, accounting for 12 per cent of the country’s food and beverage exports in 2023."

She said SM Jaleel now exports to over 65 countries. Of these, the top five destinations were Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Barbados and St Lucia in that order, all of which account for over 80 percent of the company’s total exports for 2019-2024.

"I hope that the demand for our products in the Caribbean market, as well as other markets outside the region, continue to grow in the years and decades ahead."

The minister hailed the company's constant improvement and innovation. It was the first in the Caribbean to manufacture hot fill P.E.T (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles, for the Fruta and Caribbean Cool ranges. It was also the first in the world to market fruit juices in two-piece aluminium cans using nitrogen and eliminating the use of artificial preservatives. She also said SM Jaleel has ownership of the world-famous Chubby soft drink brand, specially designed for children, and sold in 65 countries.

She said SM Jaleel had "created brand so ubiquitous and powerful, that the term Jaliter became a generic name for two-litre bottles."

Gopee-Scoon pledged the Government's ongoing support to businesses, such as by hosting trade missions and exhibitions, to facilitate entry to international markets.

"Just last month I led a total of 27 companies to Canada, including SM Jaleel, with very encouraging outcomes."

She boasted of establishing commercial offices within and outside the region to help companies exploit external markets.

"I welcome SM Jaleel’s investment at the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, which has been conditionally designated as a special economic zone."

The minister said, "Just as SM Jaleel started with one man and one dream, 100 years requires a cadre of trusted dedicated people.

"This includes not only the executives and managers, but also the engineers, lab technicians, assembly line workers, truck drivers, and everyone who has poured their hearts into making SM Jaleel what it is today." She said the long service awards recognises the commitment, passion and service of staff who built the company.

"Each honoree represents not just years of service, but a wealth of experience, knowledge, and dedication that has contributed to SM Jaleel's success over the years."

She hoped the company's new internship programme would help it to retain young, skilled individuals to carry the company into the future.

"Once again, on behalf of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, we congratulate SM Jaleel on 100 extraordinary years of business!

"This company is truly a source of national pride and inspiration with products that find their way to millions of people around the world."

Putting the centennial into context, she said the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said only 36 per cent of companies last 10 years, about 21 percent last 20 years, and just

12 percent last 26 years. The minister cited a belief that only half of one a percent (0.5 per cent) of companies last 100 years.

"This means that centennial firms are truly rare and unique, and something to be treasured."

Gopee-Scoon said very few companies to survive a century, such as fruit multinational Dole, battery manufacturer Duracell, media company Metro-Goldwyn Meyer, publisher Simon and Schuster, and media conglomerate Universal Studios. "So SM Jaleel, you are in outstanding company.

"We wish you continued success and a future that is rich, flavourful and vibrant as the products you produce. I thank you."