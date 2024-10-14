Cinema usher abducted, robbed at South Park

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 23-year-old usher at Caribbean Cinemas 8, South Park, was kidnapped during a robbery on the night of October 13 after leaving work.

Police said the man left work around 10 pm and was walking to his Nissan NP300 pickup, parked in the mall's car park, with a female coworker, when two men approached, one of whom had a gun.

The armed man ordered the coworker out and told the usher to get into the back seat of the pickup.

The assailants drove off with him and the armed kidnapper put a white plastic bag over the man's head.

Around 45 minutes later the man was dropped off near an electricity substation along the M2 Ring Road. He told officers he heard the men talking before they drove off with his pickup and another vehicle.

He was able to contact relatives, who called the police. Officers took him to the Mon Repos Police Station, then the San Fernando Police Station, to be interviewed by police.