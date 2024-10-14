19-year-old shot dead in Gonzales

THE mother of 19-year-old murder victim Shundell Barrow said her son was killed by gangs in the Gonzales area.

Barrow was killed outside his home on the night of October 13.

Ayana Cumberbatch-Barrow said Barrow had received death threats three weeks ago and had been pursued by someone intent on killing him two weeks before his death.

Speaking to Newsday at the St James Forensic Science Centre on Monday, she said her son had been shot 20 times close to his home off Vincent Brown Street, Gonzales, while returning from liming with friends in Laventille. She said his father took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died.

She said she was on her phone with her daughter when she heard a series of shots, but did not know her son was the victim until his father told her.

She told Newsday she had spoken to Barrow just the day before, when he said he wanted to try to collect his stipend from CCC, where he was studying air conditioning.

Cumberbatch-Barrow said her son was mischievous and got into fights, but he was never involved in gang activity or gun violence.