St Benedict's stretch unbeaten SSFL run to ten games

St Anthony’s College player Joshua Miller (L) and QRC’s Phillip Nelson go after the ball during the SSFL Premiership match at the St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, on October 12, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TWO superb second-half strikes from skipper Derrel Garcia ensured that St Benedict's College extended their unbeaten run to ten games following a comfortable 2-0 victory against East Mucurapo Secondary in round ten of the Secondary School Football League on October 12 at the Queen`s Royal College (QRC) Grounds, St Clair.

One minute before the hour mark with the game levelled at 0-0, Garcia slapped home from outside the box to give his team the 1-0 lead. Garcia received a beauty of a pass from Josiah Ochoa before volleying into the right bottom corner beating East Mucurapo goalkeeper Orlando Francis.

Garcia later sealed the 2-0 victory in the 80th minute with another thunderous strike from distance. Ochoa again was the provider with a through ball to Garcia, who connected perfectly to spank the ball in the top corner outfoxing a helpless goalie, Francis.

In the 90th minute, “Benedicts” were reduced to ten men as Ackeem James was given a straight red card for a challenge being the last man on defence. However, they were still able to avoid any further damage to win comprehensively 2-0 and extend their lead on top of the SSFL table.

After the match, Garcia said he dedicated his goals to a friend who passed away recently. He also admitted that his team started off the match slowly, but he was always confident that he would have scored in the match.

Presentation College San Fernando moved into the second position on the SSFL table following a 3-1 victory against Malick Secondary at the St Mary`s Ground, St Clair. Playing at home, Fatima slipped to third spot, as they were held to a 2-2 draw against a stubborn Speyside Secondary who also drew against Naparima College in the previous round.

St Anthony`s College’s aim of reaching the top four was significantly boosted as they defeated Queen`s Royal College 4-1.

St Anthony’s had two players scoring a brace Mordecai Ford (37th, 60th) and Andell Fraser (54th, 60th) whilst Stephon James was the lone scorer for the Royalians. Also winning were Naparima College who etched out a 2-0 victory against St. Mary`s College.

There were three matches that ended in 1-1 draws, Arima North Secondary and Trinity College East, St Augustine Secondary and San Juan North Secondary and Miracle Ministries and Signal Hill Secondary.