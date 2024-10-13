PDRC head to mourners: Remember to support family of slain mother, child

Jassodra Rajaram, sister of murder victim Tara Ramsaroop, is held back by family members upon the arrival of the bodies of Ramsaroop and her 14-month-old daughter, Shermaya "Jada" Motilal, during their funeral at GP Road, Barrackpore on October 12. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PENAL/DEBE Regional Corporation chairman Gowtam Maharaj has urged those attending the funeral for Tara "Geeta" Ramsaroop, 34, and her 14-month-old daughter Shermaya "Jada" Motilal on October 12 to continue to lend support to the surviving family.

"We have to remember now that there are other family members still around and all of us have a responsibility to shoulder and to take care of them."

Ramsaroop and her daughter were chopped to death on October 8 by her estranged husband Rishi Motilal, 29. He was charged on October 10.

Motilal appeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon in the South Criminal Court on October 11. He was denied bail and remanded into custody.

All walls came down for the relatively well-composed family when the hearse pulled up at the funeral. What could only be described as piercing screams from the soul cut through the music as the pallbearers removed the open casket from the vehicle showing Ramsaroop decked in an elegant sari and her baby girl's body beside her. Relatives had to be supported and eventually sat down. Some never left the bodies during the service as the sat on chairs, holding on to the coffin.

At the time of their murders, Jassodra Rajaram said her sister made several reports over six years against Motilal and had four protection orders. However, she said the police failed to execute their duties and protect her.

Alluding to this in a tribute at the funeral, Rajaram said: "I really, really hope that Barrackpore Police Station get justice now. I really hope they see what they didn't do to help she."

Ramsaroop's cousin Christine Mahadeo urged people to cherish their memories of Ramsaroop and other loved ones.

"Always remember when someone is here you cherish the moment because today it's not nice to be standing in this position."

President of the Jaguars Lady's Cricket Team, Shaliza Mohammed credited Ramsaroop as helping build the group.

"She was with us from the very beginning, helping to build not just a team but a family. Her presence was steady, constant and full of life. She had a quiet strength about her. One that lifted us when we were down and reminded us about the power of perseverance."

Ramsaroop and her daughter were cremated together at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) Cremation Site in La Romaine.

Ramsaroop leaves behind her eight-year-old son and two other children.