Mother appeals for return of 14-year-old daughter

Deyshia Emily Peters, 14. -

A mother is appealing to the public for assistance in finding her 14-year-old daughter, Deyshia Emily Peters, who has been missing since September 11.

Chellsea Baptiste, who lives in Mt Lambert, said her daughter was asleep in their house when she checked on her at 11 pm, but when she went to wake her for school shortly before 6 am, Peters was gone. She said she sent her husband to look for her, but the teenager was nowhere to be seen.

Baptiste said Peters left a note which said she was frustrated with her family. Since then, Baptiste has not seen nor heard from her daughter. She reported Peters’ disappearance to police the following day.

Baptiste said the teen had been in and out of the foster system and the courts since she was 11. She said Peters was receiving counselling and had been sent to St Jude’s Home for Girls in March, and returned home in July. Baptiste said since then, the counselling had been stopped as some of the resources ordered by the court were not available.

Baptiste said Peters returned home late from school the day before she went missing and Baptiste cautioned her daughter that the courts were watching her. Baptiste said Peters seemed to be okay after the conversation.

Since then, Baptiste has been following up with the police in the area and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit. She said the unit said there was no activity on the teenager’s Instagram account. She said the police said they would let her know if they heard anything and she should call them if the teenager returned home.

Baptiste said she loved her daughter and wanted her to return home.

Newsday attempted to contact ACP Richard Smith and Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne to find out what was happening with the case, but no response was received.

Hunters Search and Rescue head Captain Vallence Rambharat said the team had received two reported sightings of Peters in Maloney and Beetham but after investigating, they determined she had never been at either place.

Members of the public with information on Peters' whereabouts can contact St Joseph police at 662-4038.