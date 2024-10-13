Men dressed as cops kidnap Cunupia businessman

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FOR the second time in less than a month, a Cunupia businessman has been abducted by men dressed as police officers.

Initial reports from police said Suvesh 'Cooksie' Ramnarine, 33, of Warrenville, Cunupia was liming at a nearby bar on October 12 when around 7.10 pm, five armed men dressed in police tactical uniforms with the word "POLICE" on the back entered the establishment.

Two of the men approached Ramnarine and escorted him outside and into a black Hyundai Tuscon. The other suspects jumped into Ramnarine's black Toyota Prado. The two vehicles drove off in separate directions. Less than 15 minutes later, Ramnarine's mother received an anonymous phone call saying he was kidnapped and a ransom was demanded.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit is continuing investigations.

In an early-morning statement on October 13, Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed expressed concern over the recent spate of kidnappings in the area.

"This horrifying trend shakes the very foundation of Chaguanas, leaving residents and business owners in fear. In recent times, our hard-working businessmen – crucial to the development of this borough – have become prime targets for these violent acts. Today, we must confront this growing threat together and take decisive action."

He later added: "This wave of kidnappings, coupled with the increasing brazenness of the criminals involved, is something we must not, and will not, tolerate. No one should have to live in fear of being abducted from their workplace, their home, or their community. No one should have to fear for their life simply because they work hard to support their family and contribute to the development of our borough."

As mayor, Mohammed pledged to work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of residents and businesses.

On September 25, Cunupia used car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry was abducted by men dressed in police tactical uniforms and driving a marked police vehicle in Chaguanas. A ransom was demanded and paid by his family, however, his decomposing body was discovered just over a week later.

Central Division police officers Ag Cpl Ashraf Mohammed and PC Jason Michael were arrested in connection with the incident and slapped with charges of murder, kidnapping for ransom and misbehaviour in public office last week.

In a press briefing where the incident was discussed, Assistant Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, in charge of the Criminal Division, said it might be time to change the police's uniforms to something unique that could not easily be replicated by criminal elements.

On July 19, Felicity consultant Komal Maharaj, 40, was kidnapped and taken to Venezuela. He was released and reunited with his family two weeks later on August 2.