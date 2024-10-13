Hinds: Let youth learn about disaster readiness

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds urged young people to help to get Trinidad and Tobago ready for natural disasters, in a statement on October 13. He sought to mark International Day for Disaster Reduction whose theme this year is Empowering the next generation for disaster resilience.

"I commend all the members of our society, especially our young people, who have been proactive in taking action, to improve personal, community and national disaster resilience."

Hinds said climate change had caused an exponential rise in natural disasters. He said that was shown by Hurricane Beryl being one of the earliest category five hurricanes ever recorded when it devastated the outer islands of Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines in June.

Hinds said TT had not suffered much disaster damage but must still sought to reduce risks while increasing preparedness.

"Therefore on this significant day, I challenge you the youth and children of our nation to expand your knowledge in disaster management and with your natural curiosity, creativity and abounding zeal and energy, persistently encourage your peers, siblings, parents and teachers, to join you in making TT more disaster and climate aware, ready and resilient."