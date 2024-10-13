Forward Ever Foundation marks 13 years of empowering youth

Forward Ever Foundation chairman Christopher Din Chong, left, works with the next generation of filmmakers during the Caribbean Pitch Tank. -

THE Forward Ever Foundation (FEF) is marking its 13th anniversary of "providing mentorship, guidance and training to youth across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean."

In a news release on October 9 FEF said, "Over the past 13 years, FEF has empowered more than 3,000 young people through its workshops, programmes, and international collaborations in fields like film, music, and animation. These initiatives have provided the region’s youth with invaluable practical skills, helping them explore entrepreneurial opportunities and shape their own stories."

FEF said it has spearheaded a range of impactful projects.

"Notably, the Foundation produced The Singapore Promise documentary, commissioned by the British High Commission in Port of Spain and hosted mentoring sessions that featured sporting icons like former captain of the West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo and social media celebrities such as Ro’dey the Entertainer. Collaborations with organisations such as Pan Trinbago, St James Police Youth Club, and the Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation further exemplify FEF's commitment to nurturing young talent and inspiring them to pursue careers in the creative industries."

During the period 2020 - 2023, FEF launched the Caribbean Pitch Tank (CPT), an initiative funded by the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF). This programme provided training in film, music, and animation to participants from Belize, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and 14 other Caribbean countries. The initiative culminated in a competition, with the winner hailing from Guyana, highlighting the regional reach and impact of FEF’s efforts.

Chairman Christopher Din Chong reflected on the foundation’s journey: "We are immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 13 years, particularly in the realm of youth development. By offering practical skills and empowering young people in the creative arts, we have witnessed remarkable growth and transformation among the youth in our programmes. As we move forward, FEF will continue to expand opportunities for young people, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to the creative industries both regionally and internationally."

As part of its commitment to expanding opportunities for youth, FEF has formed a groundbreaking partnership with the Robinson Film Center (RFC) in Shreveport, Louisiana. This collaboration, led by RFC’s executive director Wendell Riley, aims to provide on-set training to Caribbean and US youth through a dynamic international exchange programme.

The initiative, FEF said, is designed to help participants earn their first film credits, which are critical in securing future roles within the film industry.

Riley shared insights on the project: "At the Robinson Film Center, we’ve always been dedicated to fostering film education at every level, from elementary school to adult learners. This project with FEF is an expansion of our existing programming and will create a pipeline of opportunities for young filmmakers from the US and the Caribbean. Through this cultural exchange, participants will gain invaluable on-set experience, which is vital to building a career in the film industry.

He said as someone who grew up in Trinidad and Tobago, he is particularly passionate about this initiative and the impact it can have on empowering youth in the Caribbean to explore filmmaking as a career and engage with their cultural identity through storytelling.

The Robinson Film Center’s programme includes initiatives such as film-making summer camps, the Teen Film Council, and the Ready, Set, Go! class for adults, all of which aim to equip participants with practical skills and industry knowledge. The joint project with FEF takes these efforts a step further by introducing Caribbean youth to international filmmaking opportunities, creating a solid foundation for aspiring filmmakers to gain the experience they need to succeed.

The release said, "As FEF celebrates this milestone, the Foundation remains committed to empowering youth through creative arts, technology, and sport. Recent expansions include incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its programmes and promoting youth sport development as well as initiatives like esports tournaments. These efforts ensure that young people are equipped with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

FEF said it seeks to create a platform for the dissemination of positive influences and support through innovative expertise, tools, facilitators, mentors, practical experience, “at risk” youth projects and grants.

"Opportunities made available to those who would otherwise not have access to support in film, theatre, music, app development, fashion, literary works and entrepreneurship."

The foundation said its long-term goal is to provide the foundation for young entrepreneurs and artistes to move forward with their respective projects by rendering the necessary support/financial/technical services and life skills such as problem solving, decision making and teamwork.