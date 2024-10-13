Attorneys honoured for over 50 years of dedication, service

Barendra Sinanan, SC, right, receives his award from Sanjiv Boodhu. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CARIBBEAN Court of Justice judge Peter Jamadar paid tribute to attorneys who have dedicated over 50 years to the legal profession. In his keynote address, he reflected on the vital role that lawyers play in society and encouraged his colleagues to envision a future where they serve not only their own ambitions but also the broader community, fostering compassion and ethical practices.

Jamadar speaking at the Law Association's annual dinner and awards ceremony, held at the Hyatt on October 11, urged attorneys to consider their purpose and the intersection of their talents with societal needs, emphasising that being called to the bar is fundamentally a call to serve.

He highlighted the importance of imagination in shaping the future of the profession, alongside knowledge rooted in past experiences. Addressing the increasing polarisation of crime within society and the legal field, he advocated for a shift away from binary thinking towards a more inclusive and compassionate approach.

His call to action also included a discussion about the harmful dynamics within the profession, stressing the necessity of treating one another and clients with kindness, saying kindness can help put an end to the surge of violence facing Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamadar asked his colleagues if they could have imagined the paths they would take when they were first called to the bar, a ritual he says signifies both individual and collective responsibility.

He noted the Legal Profession Act, particularly its code of conduct, maps the relationship between professionals and the public, reinforcing the true meaning of their call: a commitment to serve the public.

He further stressed the importance of balancing ambition with service, asserting personal success does not stop meaningful contributions to society. Through personal anecdotes, he shared moments of mentorship that shaped his career, underscoring the importance of imparting knowledge and generosity to junior attorneys, principles he says, have always been part of the legal profession.

As he looked to the future, Jamadar emphasised the need for a people-centric profession that prioritises the needs of clients and court users. He urged his colleagues to imagine a legal landscape where service is not just a word but an experience, where clients are treated with respect.

His address also touched on the role of technology and artificial intelligence in the legal field. Jamadar encouraged attorneys to consider how these tools could improve their practice, enhancing legal argumentation and providing better service to clients.

While recognising the efforts of the Law Association in promoting professional development and outreach, Jamadar challenged his peers to reflect on the deeper truths of society, particularly the cultures of violence that permeate the legal system.

He posed questions about the systemic issues contributing to strife within the profession and the broader community, advocating for a shift in mindset that promotes understanding over conflict.

In closing, Jamadar said each attorney has the capacity to be a leader and an exemplar of ethical practice. He called on his colleagues to unite in their commitment for meaningful change, saying Trinidad and Tobago needs their dedication to service now more than ever.

Patricia Dindial, vice president of the association, gave opening remarks, expressing her joy and satisfaction at the occasion, which allows the profession to celebrate the achievements of its most seasoned members and honour their contributions to both the legal community and society.

She acknowledged the busyness of the profession, which often requires practitioners to take time away from their families. In doing so, she paid homage not only to the awardees but to their families.

Reflecting on the profession's early days, she said there were no electronic filings, no virtual court hearings, and fewer district courts, alongside outdated civil and criminal rules.

"Many might argue the profession had a more intimate feel during that time. Society itself has transformed as we approached republican status and underwent significant constitutional reform."

Dindial said awardees carry a wealth of knowledge and experience from which younger members can benefit.

Reflecting on her own journey, she described it as a privilege to engage with and learn from senior practitioners, a privilege she believes should now be extended to junior counterparts.

She said in today’s world, most interactions occur online, and fostering connections is more important now.

She further acknowledges the families and loved ones who, she said, graciously share their lives with the demanding profession.

"The law is often referred to as a jealous mistress, and we all understand the sacrifices it entails, whether prioritising court filings over our children's sporting events or preparing for trials late into the night, much to the chagrin of our spouses."

To the families, she offered sincere thanks and sought their forgiveness on behalf of the collective profession.

The dinner honours eight out of twelve attorneys celebrating their 50th anniversary since being admitted to practice.

The honourees are senior counsel Anthony Isadore Smart, Elton Prescott, Osbourne Charles, Barendra Sinanan and Glenda Morean. The other attorneys recognised include Nizam Mohammed, Kenneth Reginald Viera and Patrick Tyrone Jagessar.

Jagessar served three years in prison for bribery in 1988. After his release, Jagessar became involved in religious and voluntary work, warning others against following in his footsteps. He also received a Presidential Pardon on May 10, 2002.