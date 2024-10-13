12 books which can help deal with bullying

IN the real world of bullying, experts say one way of dealing with the issue is bibliotherapy. Reading books – including novels – about the subject can create a better understanding of a problem adults struggle to explain.

About 30 per cent of children experience verbal or physical bullying, according to a national and international study done by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention of the US Department of Justice.

An article in 2022 by Madison Woodall and Dr Lyndsay Jenkins from Florida State University says novels about bullying provide invaluable information about the issue and address themes of identity, popularity, the consequences of your actions, empathy, acceptance, kindness, peer pressure, friendship and standing up for others.

Using books, parents and teachers can teach invaluable lessons about social acceptance, boost their children’s confidence and help them understand the social and personal dynamics of bullying

Audio versions of these books can be enjoyed on a commute home from school. Most of the books on this list are for students nine-14.

Here are some of the books I recommend and used as a librarian.

Remember to involve teenagers in the choice of which books to read.

1. I Walk With Vannessa: A Story about A Simple Act of Kindness by Kerascoët (a joint pen name for two French animation and comics artists): This book without words shows the story of a girl who stands up for a bullied classmate by walking home with her. The pictures spark interesting discussions about kindness, empathy and bullying and allow children to express their feelings.

2. Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks and Gita Varadarajan: Never underestimate the power of humour to address a controversial subject. Students laughed, but seriously discussed messages of fairness, friendship and acceptance in this book about a student from India trying to fit into his new school in the US. He’s a good student bullied for his cultural differences.

The parallel story of a quiet, local white student in the same school who struggles with self-confidence shows another side of bullying.

Together the stories give invaluable insights about how bullies target children and how students can support each other to find ways to survive peer pressure.

3. Scar Island by Dan Gemeinhart: It doesn’t take students long to realise that Slabhenge Reformatory School for Troubled Boys is a weird place with a power vacuum.

You won’t find bullies mentioned in this novel, but students note the signs of bullying in this remote place without adult supervision after an accident occurs.

Scar Island is a survival story with lessons about appropriate and inappropriate leadership. It offers invaluable tools in how to deal with situations like bullying and is a modern version of Lord of the Flies by William Golding.

4. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo: This novel for children from seven-12 offers an invaluable lesson in the consequences of bullying.

When bullies throw Edward, a porcelain bunny, off the side of a ship, his owner, ten-year-old Abiline, is heartbroken.

Edward becomes the subject of many adventures, some sad and some touching. The story of how he makes his way back to Abilene offers proof that even our toughest challenges that begin with bullies can bring joyful endings.

5. The Outsiders by SE Hinton: Published in 1967, The Outsiders has been around long enough to be considered a classic, and just keeps getting more relevant.

The author was only 16 when her book about two rival gangs was published, and still offers invaluable insights into gangs and bullying.

6. Posted by John David Anderson: Students’ idea of putting Post-it notes around their school to protest the administration’s ban on cellphones seems like a good strategy until some of them, learning the power of words, start using them to be cruel to each other.

This is an excellent book that examines crowd momentum and verbal bullying.

7. Blubber by Judy Bloom: The trouble starts when two 12-year-olds in a class pass a note about an overweight student. The note is intercepted and soon, everyone decides to verbally attack the overweight girl.

Blubber shows how anything people say can grow to catastrophic proportions and how one student can be singled out for bullying. It deals with body image.

8. Wonder by RJ Palacio: Twelve-year-old August Pullman just wants to fit into class when his protective parents, who have been homeschooling him, finally allow him to attend school. August’s story flips the usual take on bullying from cruelty and ignorance to an unexpected one of empathy and compassion.

It’s good to visualise a solution to this problem.

There’s a movie based on the book to enjoy as well.

9. Why Pick on Me by Louis Sachar: When Marvin Redpost calls Clarence out for cheating, Clarence starts a rumour that Marvin picks his nose. Scorned by students because of that lie, Marvin becomes the butt of their jokes and the object of their cruelty.

Readers get to see how Marvin deals with the lies and bullying.

10. Dear Bully: Seventy Authors Tell their Story: Edited by Megan Kelley Hall and Carrie Jones, this collection of essays provides real-life stories so secondary-school students can experience how others deal with bullying in its many different forms.

Students generally enjoy nonfiction – if it’s not didactic or preachy.

11. My Secret Bully by Trudy Ludwig: This picture book for elementary students highlights the subtle and sly ways girls bully by picking on a person and excluding certain girls from their clique. Relationship bullying is a common form.

12. Lord of the Flies by William Golding: Since the 1950s, Lord of the Flies has been a popular novel for English classes.

The story of a group of boys fighting for survival on a remote island after a plane crash covers power, leadership and the social dynamics of bullying.

Bullying is a complex problem that has profound psychological and social repercussions. Even students who don’t experience it will most likely know a student who bullies or is being bullied. Reading helps all students to face feelings that are difficult or impossible to articulate.