Vincent Pereira appointed new chairman of Atlantic

ATLANTIC has announced the appointment of Vincent Pereira as its new chairman, effective October 1.

In a news release on October 9, Atlantic said, "Pereira is a known leader, with over 41 years of experience in senior positions in the energy sector, including president BHP TT."

It added, "His strategic insights and guidance will be instrumental as Atlantic continues to build on its legacy of safety, reliability, and sustainability. "

Atlantic, one of the world’s largest producers of LNG, is jointly owned by affiliates of Shell, BP and The National Gas Company of TT, its cargoes are delivered to multiple worldwide destinations in Europe, USA, South America, Asia, and the Caribbean

Pereira currently serves as chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Ltd.

He holds an MBA from Houston Baptist University, a postgraduate diploma in petroleum engineering from UWI and a BSc (Hons) from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Atlantic said Pereira assumes the role as Ian Welch concludes his four-year tenure as chairman.

"Under his stewardship, Atlantic strengthened its position as a key player in TT’s energy sector and was instrumental in guiding the company’s journey to world-class operations," it said.

Atlantic thanked for his "outstanding service and commitment" and wished him all the best "as he embarks on his next chapter."