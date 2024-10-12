St Stephen's College board: Only one report received about Jayden

Jayden Lalchan -

The board of St Stephen’s College, in a statement on October 11, claimed it only received one report of an altercation involving Jayden Lalchan despite claims that years of bullying at the school led to the teen's death by suicide.

Lalchan, 15, died by suicide on October 3. His relatives claimed his death was caused by years of bullying at school prompting widespread public sympathy and outrage.

At a candlelight vigil held for Lalchan in Princes Town on October 7, a day before his funeral, the teen's aunt, Radica Lalchan, claimed no one lifted a finger to help her nephew despite numerous reports from his mother.

She described an incident a week before his death when a teacher had to drive alongside him as he walked to his home five minutes away, as he was afraid for his life.

She said Lalchan’s mother had gone to the school the next day and been told by an official not to worry, the matter would be dealt with, and her son would be protected.

That did not happen, and no action was taken against the perpetrator, she said.

“This was a vulnerable child, begging for help and nobody reached out to help him. Because of that, he is now in a funeral home.

“There were no repercussions."

On October 11, in a statement published in full on page 17 of Newsday's October 12 edition, the board of management of St Stephen's College said the school followed all proper protocols upon receiving the report.

“The school administration received a single report of an altercation on September 26, 2024. The parties involved were interviewed and prepared written statements,” the statement said.

“It is the school's practice that the parents are called in to discuss the matter and to work on solutions. The deans would also compile a report for the principal and this is submitted to the Ministry of Education.

“St Stephen’s College takes all reports of violence or bullying seriously and follows strict protocols in line with the Ministry of Education’s guidelines to address any such incidents thoroughly.”

In the statement, the school described Lalchan as a high-achieving, intelligent young man who was well-regarded by his teachers.

“He wore his uniform with pride, cared deeply for his fellow students and embodied the values reflected in our school’s motto: Sursum Corda – lift up your hearts.”

The school insisted that it was steadfast and resolute in its commitment to providing a safe environment for students. It said it took a “zero-tolerance” approach to acts of violence and bullying. It said the school was in the process of going through its protocols when it learned of Lalchan’s death.

“Following the news of Jayden’s passing, officers from the Ministry of Education and St Stephen’s College met with students to provide further counselling and resources.

“Ongoing counselling has also been made available to students, teachers and anyone affected by this heartbreaking event,” the statement said.