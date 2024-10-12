Rishi Motilal in court for murder of baby daughter, estranged wife

Tara Ramsaroop and Jada Motilal -

RISHI Motilal, 29, a construction labourer from Barrackpore, has appeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon in the South Criminal Court on October 11, charged with killing his estranged common law-wife and baby daughter.

Motilal was not called upon to plead after Cazabon read the charges that on October, 8 he unlawfully murdered Tara Ramsaroop, also called Geeta, his estranged wife, and Shermaya Motilal, his 14-month-old daughter, commonly known as Jada, at 28 Rigg Road, Rochard Road, Barrackpore.

He was also charged with malicious damage in the amount of $45,000 to motor vehicle PDC 8099 at Ramsubhag Road, Barrackpore, on October 8.

WPC Mohammed laid the charges on October 10, on advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Cazabon told Motilal he was not required to plead, but told him of his rights to call witnesses in the trial, once he provides the court or the Office of the DPP with the names and information of witnesses or an alibi in advance of the sufficiency hearing.

He has also been given time to retain legal counsel. Motilal was represented by duty counsel Marc Bahadoorsingh.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to reappear on January 10, 2025.

Funeral on Saturday

Murdered mother and daughter will be cremated on one pyre at the Mosquito Creek, La Romaine, at 11 am on October 12.

This will be preceded by a funeral for the two at 8 am at Ramsaroop’s home at GP Road, Barrackpore.

Ramsaroop’s sister Jassodra Rajaram told Newsday the remains of the two, who were chopped to death, will be put in one coffin.

During the interview on Friday, October 11, Rajaram said she was shopping for burial clothes for the two and this was one of the hardest tasks she ever had to endure.

Ramsaroop was the mother of four. She had two teenage children from her previous marriage, and an eight-year-old son and Jada with Motilal. The two had a ten-year relationship.