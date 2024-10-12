Police: Good cops must report on bad cops

In this file photo, police officers walk outside the St Francois Girls' College in Belmont. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of the Criminal Division Curt Simon has called on police officers to give information on other police officers who may be involved in wrong-doings.

Simon made the call at the weekly press briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on October 11.

Simon said police are encouraged to give information on other police officers.

"Even in my tenure as a police officer, which spans 36 years, I have done it before.

"I have not found any complications with it. However, we encourage our officers, just as we do the public, if you know something, bring the information and we would deal with it."

Simon said the police have the investigative power, not limited to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and complaints department.

"There are also other intelligence units to investigate police officers 'bent on mischief.'"

Simon's call comes after two Central police officers, Ag Cpl Ashraph Mohammed, 45, and Jason Dan Michael, 34, were charged with murder and kidnapping for ransom – including misbehaviour in public office – of Central used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry.

Mohammed and Michael appeared in the High Court before Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswami on October 11.

Kungebeharry, 32, of Pierre Road, Felicity, was kidnapped on September 25, by two men wearing what appeared to be police tactical uniforms, in a marked police car that intercepted the car he was in at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

A ransom demand was later made and on September 29, the family paid $500,000, but he was not released.

On October 3, police found Kungebeharry's body in Longdenville.

Dark days for the police, country

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, ACP in charge of Administration and Special Operations Richard Smith and Snr Supt in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department and Criminal Records Office Claire Guy-Alleyne were also at the press briefing.

Martin, in response to the two officers being charged said it was a dark day for the police and the country.

"I know many of you are feeling hurt, angry and feeling a deep sense of betrayal and I share in that pain.

"This is not just a betrayal of the victims and the family but a betrayal of the trust the public has placed in the police service."

She said while she understands the foundation of trust in the police is "shaken", the majority of police were hard-working and honourable.

"Many of you will feel uneasy and anger towards the entire service, but I ask that you do not lose sight that many officers serve with honour who risk their lives daily to ensure your safety.

"The actions of a few, do not represent the values of all."

Martin said the police are committed to reacquiring the trust of the public by taking steps to initiate, "Reform, transparency and building relationships with every community.

"I will ensure that accountability measures are strengthened...as a long term commitment to the public. This includes, reviewing our recruitment, training programmes and internal systems that are meant to prevent abuses of power."

Criminals appearing to be police officers and a range of illegal police insignia clothing being found have recently.

North Eastern Division police seized a firearm, ammunition and several pieces of clothing with police insignia during an anti-crime exercise in Morvant on October 8.

A police statement on October 8 said police went to Valley Drive, 6th Avenue, Morvant and searched a car.

Police found two police operational jackets, one operational pants, a pair of black boots, three black hats, one police-issued bullet proof vest, strobe lights, a pair of registration plates, a rifle and three magazines with 90 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Asked what systems were in place to combat the issue of criminal using clothing resembling police uniforms.

Martin said the executive of the police met on October 10 and said the technology they currently have will be used to monitor and ensure police stay in line.

Simon said while police clothing found illegally resemble actual police uniforms, they are quite different.

"A number of places sell these items or similar colours. While the regulations do have some specifications about our kit, we have found that there are some gaps that allow people to wear items that are close to police kits."

Simon said it might be time that the conversation is had to change police uniforms, making it completely different from what anyone else can wear.

Newsday contacted president of the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) Ag ASP Gideon Dickson about the two officers who were charged.

Dickson said only one of the officers was a member of the association.

"The assistance that will be offered will be consistent with our judicial review policy.

"The officer will be entitled to it through his council or family member."

On the review of the police uniforms, Dickson is in support.

"Our uniforms have been around for quite some time and the climate we operate in has changed considerably.

"Our uniforms need to be more user-friendly and more breathable in keeping with the tropical climate that we operate in and the length of time we have to wear the uniform."

Dickson would also like to see the police recruitment process be more strict.

"The recruitment process should have thorough background checks before they enter the organisation."

Dickson said the association however, is not in support of polygraph testing as it is not "an accurate science."

He said once these issues are addressed, better police officers will be seen throughout TT.