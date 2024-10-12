New assumption date for WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday

WASA CEO designate Keithroy Halliday will assume office on December 1.

In a news release on October 11, WASA said Halliday has requested "a brief one-month deferment before officially assuming his leadership role at WASA."

It said while eager to assume responsibilities here in Trinidad, this extension will allow him to address certain crucial commitments in his current position and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

On August 30, WASA announced the appointment of St Kitts-born Halliday to the position of chief executive officer, with his effective assumption of office on November 1.

It said Halliday comes to the authority with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the water utility sector, most recently as general manager of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA).

The release said, "We respect Mr Halliday’s request, fully understanding the importance of a smooth transition and the responsibilities that come with leadership in our industry."

It said acting CEO Kelvin Romain and the current executive team will continue in service to all stakeholders until November 30, assuring "they remain committed to providing the highest quality service to Trinidad and Tobago."

The authority said it will soon announce the 23 successful candidates who will fill the assistant director positions. This it said will complete the reshaping of the top two tiers of the leadership team, and collectively, they will continue to advance and drive WASA's transformation.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time, and we remain excited about the future of the authority under Mr Halliday’s leadership," WASA said.