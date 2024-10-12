Collapse of oil economy if Israel attacks Iran

THE EDITOR: “Israel should carry out a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities to avenge Tehran’s recent missile attack on the Jewish state,” US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has argued.

In fact, such an Israeli attack on Iran would collapse the world oil economy and create such immense chaos, pain and anger in the US, and in the world, against the present US government that it would ensure a Trump victory in next month's election.

The present government has only itself to blame for its present pathetic status as Israel’s hostage.

All US governments have protected, defended, financed and armed Israel from the day that Israel was born and all through its sorry history.

However, if the current government had not used its veto power so many times in the UN Security Council this last year to protect Israel, the world could have had at least a chance to stop the bloodshed in the killing fields of Gaza, and now Lebanon, and curb the ever-escalating spiral of warfare in that volatile region of the world.

But what goes around comes around; and when you betray, you will yourself one day be betrayed.

Israel does not care for the US or Europe. Israel cares only for itself.

Perhaps Israel will not attack Iran’s nuclear sites before the next US election, and thus save the world oil economy at this time from that collapse. But I can be wrong. What is certain, however, is that such a war is inevitable, and such a collapse of the world oil economy is also inevitable.

