Trinidad designer Shane Ramnarine opens showroom in NY

-

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Trinidad’s Shane Ramnarine is making his mark on the global fashion stage with his 11 Threads Roma brand.

On August 1, the brand opened a luxurious showroom in the heart of New York City's fashion district, showcasing its collection to stylists and buyers.

“Understanding the significance of establishing a presence in the fashion capital of the world, 11 Threads Roma aims to solidify its reputation as a go-to destination for high-end fashion aficionados,” Ramnarine told Newsday.

“The new showroom offers a glimpse into the brand’s world of luxury, blending elegance and sophistication to create an unparalleled shopping experience for the discerning clientele.

“In my niche of luxury high fashion, it is necessary to have a physical presence in a fashion capital like NYC. It makes the brand more accessible to the important decision-makers – buyers – who would potentially contract me for their store (like Saks and Bergdorf) and stylists for celebrities and socialites and even foreign press.”

Already featured in prestigious publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, World Bride Magazine, and Stylecruz, 11 Threads Roma is further poised to make an impression on the fashion world with its latest collection, which will be highlighted in the October/November issue of Miami Lifestyle Magazine.

“This continuing media recognition further cements the brand’s presence in the realms of opulence and glamour,” he said.

Originally from Marabella, Ramnarine has been making waves in the industry. Earlier this year, his collection Passion, which debuted at Miami Swim Week, drew inspiration from Miami’s vibrant atmosphere and the enchanting colours of the Caribbean. The collection, a luxurious take on resort wear, showcased versatile pieces designed for confident women who appreciate elegance and aspire to embody femininity.

Reflecting on his career, Ramnarine said, “Each collection I create is meant to tell a story – one of travel, luxury, and elegance – while still paying homage to my Caribbean roots.”

Asked who inspires him, Ramnarine said, “Fashion is another artform and self-expression and there are a few people that inspire me. Anya Ayoung Chee – I admire her determination, tenacity and drive to make it. She has given me a lot of inspiration since I thought 'here is someone from the island doing it…BIG...so why not me?'

"Giorgio Armani also inspires me – Timeless, classic and elegant, at 90, he is a living legend and is always relevant. He is fashion. Armani has had a broad level of influence internationally because his work has reached far beyond just clothes and accessories of haute couture.

"Dolce & Gabbana as well. The designers strongly identify with Sicilian culture and consider it their most important source of style and inspiration. This resounds with me, as I believe that my Caribbean roots must be present in everything that I create.”

Ramnarine’s bold expansion into the New York market is a testament to his ambition and drive. His creative journey, which began with designing his first piece for Toronto Caribana, has taken him across borders, designing for Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and St Lucia, before landing a spot at New York Fashion Week.

His love for fashion deepened after he moved to Miami in 2020. He studied sewing and pattern making in 2021-2022.

He shared how his background influenced his work: “This newfound knowledge, combined with my background in Carnival design propelled me towards creating swimwear collections that perfectly captured the essence of the beach, sun, and luxury.

“Opening a showroom in the heart of New York City’s fashion district is a surreal moment for me. As someone who comes from a small island like Trinidad, this milestone represents not just personal achievement but also a testament to the incredible journey I've undertaken. It's both humbling and exhilarating to see my designs showcased in such a prestigious location, surrounded by the vibrant energy and creativity that defines this fashion capital."

As for his brand name, he explained, “The number 11 has always been a lucky number for me since moving to the US, and ‘Roma’ represents the Italian sophistication and quality we strive for in our designs."

Despite the glitz and glamour, Ramnarine is quick to acknowledge the challenges he’s faced.

“The fashion industry is undoubtedly one of the most competitive in the world. As an aspiring designer from Trinidad, it was tough to break through, especially coming from a relatively unknown fashion market. But persistence, passion, and staying true to my vision helped me push forward.”

His advice for aspiring local designers?

“Stay true to your aesthetic but be open to constructive criticism. This is crucial for growth. Embrace the challenges, keep evolving, and enjoy the journey.”

The brand’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 collection is set to further showcase its dedication to luxury, versatility, and timeless elegance.

As he reflected on his achievements, the designer expressed his gratitude to his supporters, family, and those who made his brand’s success possible. Looking ahead, Ramnarine is ready to take 11 Threads Roma to even greater heights, with more collections that blend Italian craftsmanship with Caribbean flair.

“This showroom is a dream realised – a space where I can share the essence of my Caribbean heritage and the luxurious elegance of 11 Threads Roma with a global audience. It serves as a bridge connecting my roots to the world stage.

"I hope it inspires others from small backgrounds to pursue their dreams, reminding them that with passion and persistence, anything is possible. I’m excited to welcome stylists and buyers into this space, where every piece tells a story of culture, creativity, and craftsmanship.”

Photographers:

Marc Baptiste

Chris Tak

Models:

Leyla Murogova

Carrie Blackmore

Lili Kiraly