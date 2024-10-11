Tobago nominated for 3rd year for Wanderlust Awards

First Try, a glass-bottom boat, carries visitors to the famous Nylon Pool. - Photo by Shivonne Peters-McPherson

TOBAGO has been nominated for Most Desirable Island in the Rest of the World category of the Wanderlust Travel Magazine awards.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) made this announcement on October 11.

This is the third consecutive year Tobago has been nominated for these awards. It won a silver award in 2022 and a bronze award in 2023.

Wanderlust Travel Magazine is one of the UK’s largest and longest-running travel publications, promoting travel for over 30 years.

The Tobago Beyond website, part of TTAL's platform, describes Tobago as the unspoilt island that is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most dynamic destinations.

The agency aims to further solidify Tobago’s position as a premier Caribbean destination.

At the previous award ceremony, Alicia Edwards, chair of TTAL, said, “This Wanderlust Reader Travel award is a testament to Tobago’s timeless allure and the tireless efforts of the team at TTAL.”

TTAL said Tobago is recognised for its natural beauty and pristine beaches, making it a popular destination for eco-tourism. The island holds attractions such as the Tobago Forest Reserve, one of the oldest protected rainforests in the Western Hemisphere, along with its rich cultural heritage reflected in festivals, cuisine, and music.

TTAL is encouraging supporters to vote by visiting the official awards website at https://wanderlusttravelawards.com.