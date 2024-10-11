Police get 93 new vehicles, more on way

Police have increased their vehicle fleet to enhanced public safety -

Police have acquired 166 new vehicles, with 93 of them being added to its arsenal immediately.

A police statement on October 11 said an additional 73 vehicles are expected to be delivered by December.

"This significant boost to our vehicle resources is aimed at improving public safety and police effectiveness.

"The new vehicles will be distributed across all ten police divisions and assigned to various sections, branches and units of the police service."

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said the new vehicles represent a major investment in the future of policing.

"The addition of these vehicles significantly enhances our mobility and operational capacity, allowing us to respond more quickly to incidents and increase our visibility in communities."

The statement said the police were focused on using the new resources to protect the lives and property of the people and hoped the benefits would be "immediate and far-reaching."