Point Fortin man shot by unknown gunman
POLICE are investigating an incident in which a Point Fortin man was shot outside his home.
Police said around 10.30 pm on October 10, they received a call from the Point Fortin Hospital to say a man had been brought in with a gunshot wound.
Cpl Mungal, PC Alexis and PC Bryan visited the hospital and interviewed the 34-year-old victim, from Trotman Street, Warden Road, Point Fortin.
He told them he was sitting on Trotman Street around 8 pm when a friend pointed out an unknown man standing across from them.
The victim told police he heard several gunshots and felt a burning sensation in his chest. He said he ran to his friend's vehicle and his friend took him to the hospital.
