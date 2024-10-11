Point Fortin man shot by unknown gunman

The Point Fortin Hospital -

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a Point Fortin man was shot outside his home.

Police said around 10.30 pm on October 10, they received a call from the Point Fortin Hospital to say a man had been brought in with a gunshot wound.

Cpl Mungal, PC Alexis and PC Bryan visited the hospital and interviewed the 34-year-old victim, from Trotman Street, Warden Road, Point Fortin.

He told them he was sitting on Trotman Street around 8 pm when a friend pointed out an unknown man standing across from them.

The victim told police he heard several gunshots and felt a burning sensation in his chest. He said he ran to his friend's vehicle and his friend took him to the hospital.