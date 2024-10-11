Mighty Krush Entertainment donates water to Tobago schools

A Mighty Krush Entertainment representative, right, gives cases of water to a Delaford Anglican Primary School teacher. -

EVENTS promoter Mighty Krush Entertainment has donated ten cases of water each to four primary schools in Tobago East.

The donation was made on October 9 at schools that included Ebenezer Methodist, Delaford Anglican, Delaford RC and Speyside Anglican.

Newsday caught up with the co-ordinator of the project, Ronnie McKenna.

“As past students of these noble establishments, we recognise that we have a social responsibility to give back to our alma maters, taking care of the students.

"In conversation with the teachers, students and some support staff, we recognise that the heat is unbearable in light of the heatwaves, and the students are uncomfortable. As a group, we came together and decided on the distribution of water to these schools.”

McKenna said the aim is to make the students’ class time a bit more comfortable.

“So on behalf of Mighty Krush Entertainment, we just want to say that this is our kind gesture to the school. We hope that it would be used to the benefit of the students to make them a bit more comfortable at this, their learning institution.”

He said this venture would not be a one-off.

“Anything that you need, please feel free to reach out to us and we would try to assist as best as possible.”

The principals all expressed gratitude at the venture.