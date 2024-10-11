Karishma Ramharack delivers Player of the Match performance vs Bangladesh

West Indies off-spinner Karishma Ramharack. (FILE) -

A Player of the Match performance from TT off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (4/17) was the driving force behind the West Indies women’s eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on October 10.

Ramharack’s wizardry with the ball was key to restricting Bangladesh to a meagre 103/8 from 20 overs, and helped set up an easy chase for the Caribbean team, who raced to a victorious 104/2 from 12.5 overs, in reply.

Her haul of wickets saw the spinner surpass 50 international wickets in One-Day International and T20I cricket. She began the day on 22 ODI wickets & 26 T20I wickets.

After receiving her individual award after the match, Ramharack, 29, said she was “really happy” to contribute to the team’s success, and help them notch their second win on the trot.

On the pitch conditions, she said, “It was quite slow earlier and I felt like you had to vary your pace as much as possible, and I was able to do that, so I’m really thankful for that.”

Ramharack was responsible for dismissing the top three Bangladeshi batters, combining with wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle to remove two of them via stump-out.

Later on, she snatched another scalp as Chinelle Henry latched on to a tough catch to sink Bangladesh further. Grenadian leg-spinner Any Fletcher also squeezed the opposition with a tidy 2/25 and skipper Hayley Matthews chipped in with 1/19.

Ramharack added, “We knew they had a couple batters who could hit the ball really well, so we just had to stay patient and the wickets would come.”

When the maroon women chased their target, Matthews led from the front with a quick-fire 34 runs from 22 balls.

Opening partner Stafanie Taylor scored 27 from 29 deliveries, but eventually retired hurt after some trouble with her left knee. Campbelle hit 21 from 16 and Deandra Dottin (19 not out) and Henry (two not out) saw them over the line, with just over seven overs to spare.

Taylor’s knock of 27 also saw her surpass 1000 runs in Women’s T20I World Cups. Her innings of 27 put her at 1,001 runs and she is now the first player to score 1,000 runs for West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

On their batting performance, Ramharack said, “The way the girls went about the chase, I was really happy, and it was good to see some of them getting runs on the back end of the tournament (group stage), when we really need it. The girls are really happy with the win, and we’ll have a good couple days off after this.”

Looking ahead at their final Group B clash against England on October 15, Ramharack said she’s hopeful her recent form carries on throughout the rest of the competition.

"I’m really happy to contribute. I felt like, at the start of the tournament, I wasn’t as effective as I should have been, but I’m happy to find that form back.”