Hinds: Coast Guard vessels returning to service

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds responding to a question during the sitting of the House of Representatives at the Red House.

TWO Cape Class patrol vessels bought for the Coast Guard in 2018 from Australian shipbuilder Austal will return to active duty by the end of this month, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

They are expected to be joined soon by a Dutch-built vessel, bought under the UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government in 2015, which was also out of service.

But a vessel bought under the PP from the Chinese government has been decommissioned because it is unsuitable for maritime patrols.

Hinds made these comments before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved an allocation of $2,327539,400 for his ministry.

At a news conference on September 6 at the ministry in Port of Spain, Defence Force Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel said the two Cape Class vessels and six vessels built by Dutch shipbuilder Damen were not functional.

The former were part of a group of 12 vessels bought under the PP at a total cost of $1.358 billion.

Daniel said there was a plan to reintegrate the eight vessels into full active use on a phased basis over the next 18 months.

Of the Cape Class vessels, Hinds said, "They are now undergoing some level of maintenance and service. We have refreshed a contract with Austal for their maintenance.

"We expect both of those vessels back in the water in support of the people of TT by the end of this month."

Hinds dismissed claims by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein that the hulls of these vessels were compromised.

He said the Cape Class vessels had to work more than usual because the Damen vessels were not operational.

On the latter, Hinds said, "We have just contracted with Damen to re-certify (the vessels) and make serviceable all of these vessels."

He added one of the larger Damen vessels was recently serviced in another country and is "expected to be back in service as well."

Hinds said it was wrong for anyone to claim there were no naval assets patrolling Trinidad and Tobago's maritime area.

"There are vessels providing coverage around TT."

He reminded MPs there is still an ongoing investigation by Dutch authorities into the payment arrangements under the PP for the Damen vessels.

At a PNM public meeting on January 19 in San Fernando, the Prime Minister said this investigation was related to questionable arrangements under the PP for the acquisition of those vessels which involved paying a $220 million finder's fee.

On the Chinese vessel, Hinds said that was bought under the PP in 2014 for US$32 million.

He recalled the PP boasting this vessel would be a good replacement for a pair of offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) which its PNM predecessor agreed to buy from UK shipbuilder BAE Systems in 2009. The PP scrapped the contract for those vessels after it won the 2010 general election.

Hinds said the Prime Minister, in his budget contribution in the House on October 10, indicated this vessel was dysfunctional.

He added, "In fact, it was described by the military experts – some elements, at any rate – as a riverboat. It was not a military craft."

Hinds said after it was bought by the PP it was only in use for eight months.

"The hull integrity is now questionable. The generators are now out of commission and we spent another US$1.5 million to outfit it, and it just did not cut the bill.

"It has now become a risk and I am told that it is on the verge of sinking, and so the TTDF would have asked the government to consider its formal disposal."

On the Fire Service, Hinds said approximately 100 of it is 290 vehicles are out of service, but added additional vehicles, in the form of five new water tenders, are expected next year.

Hinds said a decision has also been taken to replace six other frontline vehicles which are aged.

Asked about a $227 million allocation to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), Hinds said approximately $69 million has been allocated to acquire 2,500 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

On the electronic monitoring unit (EMU), Hinds said there are plans to increase the number of devices used by this unit from 350 to 500.