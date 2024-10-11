Fine art market to set up at Anchorage

The Fine Art Market is a biannual event that showcases creativity, talent, and the vibrant world of fine art from over 70 emerging and established artists.

The market will take place on October 17 at Anchorage, Chaguaramas, from 8 am-7 pm.

This event is not just a platform to showcase talent, but is a space where you can immerse yourself in the power of art, said a media release.

Exhibiting artists include Ryan Williams, Paula Cooper, Nazima Mohammed, Roger Abiss WIA, James Sookram, Suzanne Isaac, Rachel Telemaque, Denise Morton, Shawn Board, Maia Labastide and Jeffrey Pataysingh.