Dat's Xtravagant News! goes to Cipriani College

RS/RR Productions Theatre is taking its latest comedy, Dat's Xtravagant News! to the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, on October 12 and 13.

A media release said, Dat's Xtravagant News! promises a wild rollercoaster of love, truth, and the battle for happiness.

In the play Gwen’s life was picture-perfect – until her engagement party turns into a full-blown disaster. When Michael spills some scandalous secrets about Terrance, everything spirals into chaos. To top it off, Gwen’s old flame Justine reappears, reigniting sparks that could burn the whole wedding down.

The play features performances by Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Nicholas Subero, Saul Ramlal, Natasha Lake, and Meegan Dass.

Dat's Xtravagant News! is directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh and Debra Boucaud-Mason.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on October 12 and 6.30 pm on October 13.

Tickets are available at the Cipriani College box office daily from 12 pm-6 pm.