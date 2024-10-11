Calypsonian Brown Boy dies

Knolly "Brown Boy" Brown has died.

CALYPSONIAN stalwart Knolly “Brown Boy” Brown has died, the Trinbago Unified Calysonians’ organisation announced on October 11.

The release did not state the time or cause of his death.

Brown Boy's songs included I’s Ah Gardener, Until Marriage and Duncy School Children.

In a release on its social media pages, the organisation said he was a cultural stalwart known for his sharp wit and humour. It added that the country and fraternity had lost a true icon, but his legacy and laughter would live on in TT’s cultural history.

Brown Boy graced the calypso stage for many years, bringing joy and laughter to audiences across TT and overseas with clever and entertaining lyrics, it added.

“As a longstanding member of the North Zone and a beloved cast member of Kaiso House, Brown Boy’s contributions to our calypso tradition were unmatched.

“His unique style and comedic flair made him a crowd favourite, earning him a place in the hearts of calypso lovers everywhere,” it said.

The organisation sent its condolences to his family, friends and the wider calypso fraternity.