Bullied boy's mom begs school officials: Save my son

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who touched on the issue of bullying in the school system during her contribution to the budget debate earlier this week in the House of Representatives. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - OTP

THE MOTHER of a 13-year-old Form One student of a secondary school in south Trinidad, is appealing to officials of that school and Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, to intervene immediately to end vicious and constant bullying he has been enduring at the hands of both male and female students ever since he first started at that school.

After seeing a photo of an open grave with people looking into it, with the words, "The only time they show they really care," on his Instagram account, the mother, in a telephone interview with Newsday on October 9, said she fears her son may become a victim of suicide.

Although giving her consent to be named, Newsday has chosen to omit the name of the mother, her son and the school, to prevent additional public ridicule or negative attention on the teen and his family.

“I am scared for my child’s life and safety,” the mother said.

She said her son told her that he and other first-form students were being coerced into joining gangs operating in the school and because he had refused to do so, was being bullied constantly by members of the gangs, both male and female.

Listing some of the forms of bullying, the woman claimed that her son was "pantsed" (the boy's school pants and his underwear forcefully pulled down) and was then laughed at and ridiculed as he struggled to hide his nakedness and put back on his clothes.

She spoke to him being cursed, beaten and threatened. She claimed to have gone to the school on at least seven occasions on different days to complain about the bullying and also to beg for help for her son, but nothing was ever done. "They (teachers) have even begun to say I am a trouble-maker, because of the number of times I came to the school to get help for my son."

When contacted for comment, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly told Newsday that the existence of gangs at that school had been categorically denied by the principal, the dean, and TTUTA representatives. She advised the mother to immediately seek counselling for her son.

The mother said she was willing to go public with the bullying as she fears for her son's safety and his mental health especially after he posted the image of the open grave on his Instagram account.

She said she was uncertain as to his state of mind and is praying she does not lose her son to suicide just like the family of schoolboy Jayden Lalchan, 15, who took his life after four years of bullying at his school, St Stephen's College in Princes Town.

Following Lalchan's death and revelations that it stemmed from bullying, the issue took on national prominence with politicians speaking about Lalchan during the budget debate in Parliament and Southern Division police being inundated with reports of bullying.

The mother said her 13-year-old son told her outright, he was bullied even in primary school, “when children laid him out on the floor like a helicopter and kicked him up.”

“He said he is not prepared to go through that again. I have been trying to get a transfer for him to another school, I am willing to work extra hours to get him a space in a private school, but there are no spaces at private schools in San Fernando.”

She said since her son started school in September, he has been attacked by both boys and girls.

She said she has been to the school over seven times and is now being viewed as a troublemaker and the school's administration was just not dealing with her complaints.

The mother said she reported an incident to the Mon Repos police station, producing her receipt as proof that she had made a report. However, the matter was referred to the Community Policing section and has not yet been dealt with.

“The police said they are aware of the gangs in this school but due to the Children’s Act, they cannot go into the school without permission from the Ministry of Education.” To this claim, Minister Gadsby-Dolly said that was absolutely untrue.

“My son and his classmate were sent home last Friday, October 4, after another incident, by the Dean who feared the two would be targeted by the bullies when classes were dismissed for the day.

“This resulted in them missing two tests, which she (the Dean) promised they would be able to redo, but that has not happened as yet,” the mother said.

“Then on Saturday last, I got information that one of the gangs, in the school, would be coming to a Form One football game to deal with my son after the game." The woman said she left work to drop her son to the game and also to pick him up after.

The stressed out mother said she has been having sleepless nights, has had to take time-off from her job in order to drop off and pick up her son and said this state of events cannot continue.

She said she has written to the ministry, the Victoria Education District, and treasurer of the school’s PTA with the latter scheduling a meeting with her for Saturday October 12.

Gadsby-Dolly promised to take a specific interest in this matter as well as claims of gangs operating in this school.