Women's T20 World Cup: Windies thump Bangladesh by eight wickets

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews. - CWI Media

WEST INDIES women cruised to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh to go top of Group B after their third ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tie at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, on October 10.

A spectacular spell of 4/17 from TT off-spinner Karishma Ramharack restricted Bangladesh to a low 103/8, batting first. In reply, the maroon women made light work of the target and raced to a victorious 104/2 from 12.5 overs.

Ramharack started brilliantly with the ball and was responsible for removing the top three Bangladeshi batters. She and wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbell had opener Shathi Rani (nine) stumped in the fourth over.

Soon after, fellow opener Dilara Aktar (19) was bowled by the Windies spinner, before Ramharack and Campbelle teamed up once more to remove in-form batter Sobhana Mostary (16), who was stumped out.

At 73/3 from 13 overs, skipper Hayley Matthews and Any Fletcher combined with Ramharack and bowled tight, wicket-taking spells to restrict Bangladesh to 103/8.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (39) showed form with the bat but there was little support from her teammates who found it hard to take on the maroon bowling attack.

Ramharack topped the bowling with her stellar spell which saw her surpass 50 international wickets in ODI and T20 cricket.

In their turn at the crease. Openers Matthews (34 from 22) and Stafanie Taylor (27 retired hurt) put on 52 for the first wicket, as the skipper was bowled by Maria Aktar. Taylor, who showed some discomfort while fielding, eventually retired hurt after scoring 27.

However, Taylor’s contribution saw her surpass 1,000 runs in Women’s T20I World Cups. She is the first West Indies women’s player to achieve the feat in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

Campbelle also showed worth in front of the wicket as she blasted 21 from 16 before getting caught our by Sultana off Akter’s bowling.

However, veteran Deandra Dottin (19 not out) and Chenille Henry (two not out) eased the Caribbean team past the target to seal their second win on the trot.

West Indies women are now atop the standings on four points with two wins from three matches. They lost their opening match against South Africa but rebounded to easily defeat Scotland.

After a busy start, the regional team, who won the title in 2010, complete their group stage against inaugural winners (2009) England, on October 15, from 10am (TT time).

Summarised Scores

BANGLADESH 103/8 - Nigar Sultana 39, Dilara Akter 19, Sobhana Mostrar 16; Karishma Ramharack 4/17, Afs Fletcher 2/25, Hayley Matthews 1/19 vs WEST INDIES 104/2 (12.5) - Hayley Matthews 34, Stafanie Taylor 27 retired hurt, Shemaine Campbelle 21, Deandra Dottin 19 not out - WI Women won by eight wickets