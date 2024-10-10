Webster, Jangoo hit 50s in Red Force's Super50 practice match

Red Force spinner Yannic Cariah, left, celebrates a wicket with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, right, during a 2023 CG United Super50 match against Guyana Harpy Eagles. - File photo courtesy CWI Media

REIGNING Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG United Regional Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are ramping up preparations for the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Several players began their push for selection when a Bryan Charles XI got a seven-wicket victory against a Joshua Da Silva XI in the first practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba on October 9.

In a match which was reduced to 40 overs after a rain-delayed start, the Da Silva XI were bowled out for a paltry score of 159 from 36.5 overs, after electing to bat first.

In reply, the Charles XI made light work of the modest target, as they got to the 160-run mark inside 30 overs, before being allowed to bat the allotted 40 overs as they posted a score of 225 for five.

Both Tion Webster (77 off 71 balls) and Amir Jangoo (59 off 51 balls) set the tone in the chase for Charles XI as they shared a rapid 136-run partnership for the second wicket to help their team to the facile win.

Earlier, batting at number four, the West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Da Silva top-scored for his team with an innings of 49 from 59 balls, which contained one four and three sixes.

The Da Silva XI were in trouble from as early as the sixth over, as the pair of Shaaron Lewis (two for 17) and Windies quick Jayden Seales (two for 24) left them reeling at 16 for three.

Da Silva momentarily steadied his team's innings as he put together a 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Vikash Mohan (38 off 52 balls).

Positioned at 92 for three at one stage, the Da Silva XI had an almighty slip as they lost five wickets for just 30 runs to be reduced to 122 for eight by the 30th over.

Mohan and new batsman Mark Deyal (three) fell to leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (two for 28) in quick succession, with Da Silva being dismissed via the run-out route as he was sent back to the pavilion by his opposing captain, Charles.

Justin Manick (15 not out) and Navin Bidaisee (14) stitched together 28 for the final wicket before Seales returned to dismiss the latter to bring an end to the Da Silva XI's innings.

The Charles XI lost Kjorn Ottley (duck) to allrounder Joshua James (one for 41) in the very first over, but the aggressive pair of Jangoo and Webster calmed any nerves with their purposeful partnership. Webster struck seven fours and three sixes in his 77, with Jangoo – who scored 500 runs in this year's regional four-day championships – hitting six fours and two sixes in his knock.

With the Charles XI pushing their score to 136, Jangoo was dismissed by Bidaisee (one for 23) in the 20th over, with Webster being dismissed just four overs later with the score on 145, when he was dismissed by Isaiah Rajah.

Veteran Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed (19) and Jyd Goolie (14) took the Charles XI past 160 before falling to Rajah, with Cariah (25 not out) and Daniel Williams (28 not out off 30 balls) making good use of their time in the middle as they put on an unbeaten 50-run stand to take their team's score to 225.

Red Force will have their next practice match at the BLCA on October 14, with a day/night practice match to follow at the same venue on October 16.

The 2024 regional Super50 tournament will be played in Trinidad from October 29-November 23, with Red Force beginning their campaign against the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on October 29.

Summarised scores:

JOSHUA DA SILVA XI: 159 from 36.5 overs (Joshua Da Silva 49, Vikash Mohan 38; Shaaron Lewis 2/17, Jayden Seales 2/24) vs BRYAN CHARLES XI: 225/5 from 40 overs (Tion Webster 77, Amir Jangoo 59, Daniel Williams 28 not out; Isaiah Rajah 3/23). Charles XI won by seven wickets.