Trinidadian arrested for US crimes, extradition warrant executed

CENTRAL Division police have arrested a Trinidadian man wanted in the US for murder and other serious offences.

A police statement on October 10 said the man was held in a joint intelligence-led operation after they received information from an international source in January.

The suspect who is a TT national and resident of the US, is wanted by US authorities for murder, robbery with aggravation, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

A police statement said the suspect's offences arose from a September 2021 incident in which the man "discharged a firearm resulting in a victim’s death."

They said he fled to Trinidad in October 2021.

"The US subsequently obtained an indictment against the suspect relating to the offences.

"This process was received in Trinidad and Tobago, through the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAT) via the Attorney General’s Central Authority Office. In July, the local intelligence unit obtained a copy of the provisional warrant for the arrest and extradition of the suspect."

Police said they had the suspect under "lengthy surveillance" in the South and Central divisions before detaining him on October 9.

The suspect was taken to the Cunupia district and the extradition warrant executed on him.

Investigations are ongoing.