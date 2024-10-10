Taking Sunshine to the world

International recording artiste Shenseea, left, and her son Rajeiro "Raj" Lee were announced as the new brand ambassadors for TT-based Sunshine Snacks. -

THE CHOICE of Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea and her eight-year-old son Rajeiro "Raj" Lee as brand ambassadors for TT-based Sunshine Snacks has ruffled feathers.

However, the selection was a ray of light when it comes to the ongoing project of Caribbean economic integration.

The decision by company officials to stick with the choice in the face of objections aligns parent company Associated Brands Group with the kind of modern, clear-eyed thinking required to take Caribbean business to the world.

"I hope this is a long relationship," Shenseea quipped at a media launch for the partnership at the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica, on September 25. "I am looking forward to doing so much work with you guys because this is also an authentic partnership. Coupled with the fact that I also grew up on Sunshine Snacks, it would only be right for me to help you push your brand."

But days later came pushback.

Critics claimed Shenseea’s music disqualified her from being a brand ambassador and questioned whether the company could not find someone more "wholesome."

One activist singled out the hit song Foreplay, saying it "promotes dangerous ideas" that have no place in products targeted at children.

Much of this criticism was nakedly misogynistic. A male soca artiste – or indeed any standard calypsonian trafficking in ribald double entendre – would not have triggered such contention.

What seems to be offensive to the armchair warriors is simply the idea that a woman can be both a sexual being and a mother.

The belief that because children eat snacks like cheese balls and corn curls, anyone who sings about the process that generates such children should not be allowed near the snack company is also patently absurd. Shenseea and her child are merely to be the faces of various products in Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and TT. She is not going to become the company’s resident chantwell.

"I don’t think Sunshine Snacks is exclusively a children’s brand," Associated Brands CEO Nicholas Lok Jack also noted on October 4. "We have a lot of sub-brands that attend to different segments of the market. We attend to different markets depending on the level of sensitivities."

In an interview, he said, "How we use the Shenseea personality will be according to the brand and the positioning – which specific brand we tie the product itself to."

Given the regional and, indeed, global reach of Shenseea’s music, it is entirely within the right of a company to signal its ambition to expand its horizons.

More businesses should be trying to re-imagine how they define themselves. They should be seeking to widen market reach regionally with an eye towards being competitive globally.

While part of this process must involve being attentive to the needs of market segments, it is entirely for a company to shape itself.

If the real grouse was simply Shenseea’s nationality, with some people preferring the lucrative endorsement to go to a local, that is a startling attitude to be had in the year 2024.

It gets TT business nowhere.