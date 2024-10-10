Stakeholders want THA to reveal carnival budget

In this file photo, masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, in October 2022. - File photo

STAKEHOLDERS have slammed the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for not revealing a budget for the island’s third annual carnival from October 25-27.

With just two weeks to go before the event, they say the absence of a budget is seriously affecting carnival practitioners, event promoters, hoteliers, taxi drivers and others who earn money from the festival.

“I am extremely concerned that...the budget for carnival remains unknown and undeclared,” THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris told Newsday on October 10.

“It is important to understand that a budget is more than just a set of numbers. It is an expression of intent and a plan for execution. Without a budget there is no plan and without a plan, there is no leadership.”

He said the absence of a budget at this time is “symptomatic of the current administration’s approach to governance, one marked by a lack of clear planning, structure and direction.”

Morris claimed all stakeholders – bandleaders, hotel owners and service providers – are feeling the pressure.

“They are left scrambling, unsure of how to plan and this is having a direct impact on their preparations. It’s a sad state of affairs when an event like carnival – a natural crowd-puller – is being mismanaged to this extent.

“The administration’s neglect of the small man is evident, and it’s clear that the lack of care and foresight in planning for such a significant event will leave many disappointed and out of pocket.”