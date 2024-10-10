Returning Soca Warrior Kevin Molino eyes 2026 World Cup campaign

Trinidad and Tobago striker Kevin Molino (10) participates in a team training session , on October 9, ahead of his team's Concacaf Nations League match against Cuba, in Santiago, on October 10, 2024. - TTFA Media

Returning national striker Kevin Molino is in it for the long haul.

The 34-year-old forward came out of international retirement, 13 months after his surprising announcement, and made a shock return to the TT senior team setup ahead of two important Concacaf Nations League matches against Cuba on October 10 and 14.

Molino is TT’s seventh-highest goal scorer with 23 goals and is hoping to revive his scoring ability when TT take on a young Cuban outfit. His firepower up front is a welcomed addition since young Canadian-based striker Tyrese Spicer has been ruled out of the first match owing to injury.

Additionally, the Soca Warriors have not been able to find the back of the net in the past two Nations League ties – losing to Honduras 4-0 and drawing 0-0 with French Guiana – and must be aggressive at the top if they want to escape relegation to League B.

Speaking to TTFA media at their base in Cuba on October 9, Molino expressed deep interest in both Nations League ties, and looked ahead to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

When asked if he was in it for the long haul, the unattached Molino replied, “That’s the plan but it all depends on my body and how I feel. Now it’s a period of time I have to take care of my body and have longevity.

“If I want to go on to the World Cup, and even now, I need to take care of myself. And once I do that the right way, definitely I’ll be available for the squad and anything to help the national team.”

Molino was one of seven changes made by coach Derek King from the French Guiana match. Also included was exiled winger Joevin Jones, who now plies his trade domestically with Miscellaneous Police FC. Both Molino and Jones have had lengthy stints in Major League Soccer (MLS).

On his return, Molino said he felt “like a kid who got his first national call-up”.

“I’m happy to be back with the guys and be part of the team. I’ve been training for a while. I had a conversation with the (TTFA) president (Kieron Edwards) and he opened the door for me to come back and I took that opportunity to add value to the team and to help the young players.

“When you look at things at the moment, we need something to bring joy to the people. I think coming back and trying to go to a World Cup would be an ideal thing. Not just the World Cup, we have two important games coming up and I’m looking forward to it, together with the group, and hopefully we can get a win and bring some joy to people.”

Meanwhile, TTFA head Edwards travelled with the team for the first time in his role to get a feel of the preparations and experiences when playing in a foreign country.

“It’s just to lend support to the team. It was a tough draw (0-0) against French Guiana. I think giving the guys some added support was important to be here. As well as to sense the mood in the camp for a foreign game. The best way to change things is to really be, feel it and be in touch with it,” he said.

“I know coach Derek King would have brought some new things that we want to implement with the national team, and out of discussions we came up with the idea for me to be a part of this camp and be around the team, to push what we do at the FA, to be aligned with the national team.”

Edwards said it was important that he understands the atmosphere players face when playing abroad.

He added, “I would have heard the stories about the long drive after the Honduras game, the bus shutting down and persons almost missing their flight and what not. I wanted to get a sense of the atmosphere away.

“Because when we come home, teams come in, everything is perfect and it’s one that we the FA need to figure out what gives us the edge at home and see what persons do away.”

Edwards said they encountered some challenges to exit the airport after arriving on October 6, but he believes these could be “mind games” to toy with the players’ mentality ahead of the critical tie.

“I truly believe it’s those mind games and edges that give teams an edge on match day when you play away. And you have to look at how we treat our local players when they come back and our home team, the advantages we can give them, and just understanding the styles of home and away fixtures.”

TT were due to face Cuba in their third Group B League A match at the Antonio Maceo Stadium from 4pm (TT time) on October 10 and play the second leg at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago on October 14.