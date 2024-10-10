PM's final budget debate?Rowley: I have run the course

The Prime Minister during the budget debate on Thursday in the House of Representatives. At left is Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce and at right Diego Martin Central MP Symon de Nobriga. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

THE Prime Minister hinted at his political swan song in the budget debate in the House of Representatives on October 10, following similar sentiments expressed earlier in the debate by Mayaro MP Rushton Paray.

Acknowledging Paray, Dr Rowley said he was now in his tenth year as prime minister.

"I too, may be a swan. But ladies and gentlemen, colleagues in this House, as long as I could leave here having done the best for the people of TT, it doesn't matter when I leave. But I will leave with my head held high!"

He said he hoped when he leaves, he will be proud to say he served with certain MPs. Waving his hand along the opposition benches, Rowley said he hoped he would not have to say those individuals (he was proud to have served with) would be found where the average person does not live.

"Madam Speaker, it has been a pleasure working with you as parliamentary Speaker. I don't know how much longer I will have in this Parliament, but I have done my duty and I have kept the course."

To sustained desk-thumping from government MPs, he continued: "I have run the race. I look forward not for a pot of gold, but for my family, at the end of this rainbow. I thank you, Madam Speaker."

He then sat down as the desk-thumping continued.

Earlier, Rowley lamented the recent death by suicide of bullying victim Jayden Lalchan, 15, in Princes Town, and the murders of Tara Ramsaroop and her 14-month-old baby daughter Jada Mootilal by a male relative in Barrackpore. Mother and daughter were chopped to death.

"Madam Speaker, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family of that young schoolboy – his name is Jayden – who took his own life because of how he was being persecuted in the school.

"No parent should have to bury a child. But to have to bury one under those circumstances is particularly punishing.

"And then while I was trying to digest that, another piece of news came up where a citizen has killed a wife and a baby...and I am told he was on his way to the school to try to kill the other child, for God's sake!"

He mulled what would have happened if the assailant had reached the school and killed that second child "in front of other children. Madam Speaker, what is going on in our society?

"We have no control over the thought of criminal conduct. We can only respond to them after they have done it."

He questioned remarks by a member of public, in a media poll, calling for the PM to step down after the double murder.

"Madam Speaker, what does that horrendous act have to do with the assignment of prime minister?"

Rowley said despite allegations of police negligence, indications were the police had correctly followed all steps under the law, but "the citizen's responsibility would have fallen short," in reference to Ramsaroop deciding to take herself and her daughter to the home of the suspect, where they were both killed.

Rowley recalled having been criticised previously in the public domain when he once advised women to be careful in their choice of men.

"I made the observation then that the Government's authority ends at the front door in some instances and doesn't get into the bedroom. As we grapple with these issues, we need to take some personal responsibility about how we behave.

"Mama-yo! They nearly skewer me, for giving the advice I give to my two daughters."

He said ACP Wayne Mystar recently gave similar advice that women must be careful about how they go about their lives.

Also during his contribution, Rowley acknowledged that at least five MPs had removed themselves from under the yoke of the Opposition Leader, and he invited those MPs to show their true patriotism by vote for several upcoming government bills, including one to bring home the children of men who had left TT to fight for the militant group Islamic State; one to amend the Firearms Act to ban high-powered assault rifles; and also the Tobago Autonomy Bill.

"I am looking to see who will support this."

The debate ended with a wind-up speech by Finance Minister Colm Imbert and will head to the Standing Finance Committee on October 11 at 10 am.