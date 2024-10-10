Paradox of truth

Caribbean Airlines pilots who are members of the TT Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) protest at the Piarco International Airport on October 3. - Photo by Roger Jacob

DIANA MAHABIR-WYATT

There are always two sides to every pharmacist’s knife, which, as every student is told, "cuts both ways."

I am no longer a student, but one of the admonitions I remember from my university days is, "When economists get up to speak, look to see if they have two hands."

Everyone in Economics 101 in my first year at McGill University proved the warning apt. They all started by saying "on the one hand," and then went on to say "but on the other hand."

Since I was deep into epistemology, I sat in the front row and drank it all in. I didn’t know it then, but that, on the one hand, was the best training in logical analysis and cognitive awareness for listening to the budget, and cynicism on the other. It worked not only for listening to budget speeches: it was essential for coping with my day job in the field of industrial relations.

Life is a series of paradoxes. And If you can believe two completely opposite statements at the same time, such as: "the next three years are going to be difficult ones for the country" and "people are so much better off now than they have ever been in this country," you are a "Trini to de bone."

TT has always been an amalgam of paradoxes. Press reports present a fertile field for paradox-hunters. An example or two: "Pilots have received their annual increase of up to three per cent every year," "Pilots have made significant sacrifices including bearing a staggering reduction in salary...as much as 57 per cent," or a headline "20 per cent salary cut offered to pilots" – which is it? That is a huge difference! Can all be true? Or is my maths wrong?

Then there was a statement about CAL’s lack of engagement – "The pilots ‘hope’ to hear from the airline soon," compared to "For the past nine years, TTALPA (the pilots' union) has been negotiating in good faith with the management of CAL" – CAL had once again failed to address pilots' concerns about the expired agreement.

But if they were negotiating about the expired agreement for the past nine years, whose concerns were they addressing? Weren’t they addressing both their concerns? Why didn’t they take the dispute to court?

The governing legislation, the Industrial Relations Act, is not that difficult to understand, except that in some places it assumes that if you are reading it, there are things it doesn’t have to explain because you are expected to know them already.

One is the difference between disputes over matters of right and matters of interest.

The difference is not explained in the act itself, but often ends up in the Industrial Court or on the street.

Just to clarify the distinction for the layperson, using the CAL vs TTALPA matter as an example, a matter of interest is something (a benefit is defined as something of material value) that a person is interested in getting from an employer or someone in authority, such as a teacher, or an institution, such as a government or a promotion body, school or a healing institution.

In the case of TTALPA, on behalf of its members, it is interested in getting an increase in remuneration and benefits for its members.

Over the years, from the BWIA epoch, CAL is known as a "successor company" in that it performs largely the same functions in the same way as BWIA did. I suppose that would mean flying to the same destinations in largely the same kind of airborne vehicles, using largely the same skilled employees (pilots).

That is done through negotiations, when each party tries to persuade the other to give it what it wants, or to accept that it does not have the resources to give it.

A matter of right, on the other hand, is something that someone is due by law: for example, a raise in salary agreed in an employment contract or a signed and registered collective agreement. Or it could be extra public holidays or extra compensation for working through a public holiday, all decreed by law. Or it is something agreed in the past jointly by CAL and TTALPA and registered in the Industrial Court and has not been rescinded, or has been done in a variation of the collective agreement and given to the court in a signed document.

Sometimes it does happen in a kind of "I will give this up if you will give me…xyz" way, but that apparently has not been done in this case.

However, where it has been agreed and not carried out by one or other of the parties to the agreement, the party who defaults would be subject to a penalty.

When one of the parties defaults on the employment contract, or the defaulting party is the government, as has happened, not infrequently over the past years, when promises have been made but have not been met, the result is a dispute.

To make a promise in the first place, knowing that you do not have the resources to give what was promised, in the private sector would make the defaulter subject to a charge of fraud, and in some instances to bankruptcy.

But the Finance Minister just told us the economy is healthy, so it can’t be that. And any other pressure tactic available seems to be forbidden by law.

So what options are left to TTALPA other than to take the dispute to the Industrial Court? And why has that not been done?