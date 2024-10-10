Keep an eye on the OPR

THE EDITOR: The main objectives of the new Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, as set out in section 5, is in part to create transparency and public confidence in public procurement.

However, in order to realise this laudable and noble objective it is clear that public education is required. To this end, the enactment requires public bodies to make available two critical pieces of information to members of the public.

The first of these is the publication of the planned procurement activities, for the 12-month period following the approval of the national budget. This is mandated by section 27(1) of the act which admittedly has been largely complied with by most public bodies.

The second, and perhaps most critical, is the requirement that public bodies "promptly publish on its website or in any other electronic format, notice of the award of the procurement contract or the framework agreement” that they enter into. This requirement is in keeping with section 36. Nevertheless, a quick review of the websites of ministries, departments and state enterprises, reveals that while some, including the Ministry of Finance, WASA and Udecott, have complied with this provision and published the necessary information on their awarded contracts, most have failed to do so. These defaulters include the Offices of the Prime Minister and Attorney General as well as the ministries of Public Administration, Energy and National Security and states enterprises such as E-teck, Tourism Trinidad Ltd and InvestTT.

Of course, it is the responsibility of the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) to ensure that the provisions of the act is complied with by all public bodies, including the requirement to publish such critical information. As such, you can imagine my surprise, shock and horror on checking the website of the OPR, only to realise that they themselves are a defaulter, having failed to publish information on their awarded contracts. I mean, who's really guarding the OPR guards?

A PHILLIP

Barataria