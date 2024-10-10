Inaugural TTGA Women's Open tees off October 12

Jada Charles -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) will be hosting its inaugural Ladies Open Golf tournament at the St Andrews Golf Course in Moka, Maraval on October 12 and 13.

A media release by the TTGA said, “This open seeks to showcase all the female golfing talent in TT and the wider Caribbean.”

Victoria Seenath, fresh off her win at the St Andrews Open as well as the AIB Ladies Golf Invitational, will be one of the top local golfers competing for golfing honours. The other players to look out for are Jada Charles, Isabella Ramdeen, Elise LaBorde and Madison Davis.

This game will cater to all skill levels and in addition to the four flights for those playing 18 holes, there will be two days of nine-hole golf that caters to those who have just started the game as well as some of the juniors. First-time and differently-abled players are also welcome to join in

The Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis will officially declare the tournament open. First tee off is at 9 am on October 12.