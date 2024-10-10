IDA: THA disrespecting carnival stakeholders

IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

Political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is calling on the current administration and especially the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation to hold meaningful consultations with stakeholders ahead of the Tobago October carnival.

At an IDA press conference at its headquarters in Scarborough on October 9, Tsoiafatt-Angus said for the 2024 event, just as every other year, there continues to be a feeling of disappointment and frustration in the air.

She said despite all the promises of greater inclusion and fair share, the annual event, now in its third year, is being organised in a way that shows “a lack of respect and recognition for our locals, culture and stakeholders.

“There is also a continued lack of respect to the people of Tobago, (in) that this current administration still cannot give us a budget for carnival 2024, that is just around the corner. And so, just again, carnival 2024, like every other cultural event on the island, is plagued with poor planning and inadequate consultation with stakeholders.”

She said in the inaugural year it would have been considered a mistake. In year two, maybe it was an accident.

"But after three years, this is a character being built in this administration to ignore the people and to show their lack of capacity in the way they poorly plan our events, and lack of respect for our culture.”

She said to date there have been no conversations with local bandleaders, mas designers, event planners nor business owners, the people who make carnival happen on the ground.

“They bring their creativity and resources to the table, but instead of being involved from the start, they are being ignored and, in some instances, told, 'Just make it work.'

"Make it work– while there is money being given to have a bus prettied up nicely.

"I have no problems with marketing, but the bus is prettied up nicely and gone to Trinidad with people on the bus demonstrating in every form what carnival looks like, and the local stakeholders are asking, 'How come we not on that bus?'”

The lack of collaboration, she said, was not just about bruised egos, but about real economic opportunities being lost.

“Our local artistes, mas makers and small businesses depend on carnival to make a living. For them, it’s not just a festival, it’s a major source of income.

“We’re not asking for favours," she said. "We are asking for a seat at the table, for our voices to be heard, for our culture to be given a space to shine. Because if carnival in Tobago is ever to grow and become truly world-class, it must reflect the spirit of the people, the creativity of the people, and our people must be present.”