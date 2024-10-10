Hotels body: Tobago carnival trending in positive direction

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Alpha Lorde, left. -

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) president Alpha Lorde said the October 25-27 carnival is trending in the right direction. The carnival, in its third instalment, is expected to be the biggest in its brief history.

In an interview with Newsday on October 9, Lorde said, "The carnival is definitely growing. For a carnival in its third edition, everything about it is pointing in the positive direction. I'm expecting the fourth edition to be a bigger festival."

Lorde said he is hoping for a full week of celebrations next year.

Apart from THA events on October 25-27, the action heats up from October 19 with the TUCO Calypso Monarch and the Pan and Paint J'Ouvert party. There are a number of private events and parties in the week, including Soca Titans and the popular Army Fete. The carnival culminates with the parade of bands.

On the foreign interest in the festival, Lorde said, "It is mostly Trinis, but we have seen from year one to now an increase in demand from international market."

He said there is almost 100 per cent occupancy at the smaller properties – 15 rooms or less.

Lorde said the bigger properties on the island are desperately hoping that more flights and sailings are added to capitalise on the keen interest.

"Membership are pointing to some positive albeit slow steps," Lorde said.

"Persons are still reaching out to them trying to get here but unable to do so. They are making tentative steps hoping they could get on a flight or a boat. So demand is still strong, however, access to get to Tobago continues to be a hurdle."

Breaking down the occupancy level, Lorde said the smaller properties are "generally booked," at between 90-100 per cent. He said hotels with 50 or less rooms are in the 50-55 per cent occupancy range, but those with rooms above that are anywhere between 35 and 50 per cent.

"The larger hotels are tending to fill last and they're suffering the consequence of the inability to get here. The larger hotels will always take longer to fill. When you have that inability to get flights, it puts a strain on the bigger properties."

He said the Port Authority has been "very responsive" to their efforts to increase sailings.

"However, with respect to CAL, we've had ongoing conversations that have not yielded significant result over the long term.

"We would continue to advocate for greater airlift. Any time we've resigned to the fact, what we would end up with is a further depressed economy in Tobago.

"CAL has a responsibility, not only from a tax-payer perspective of servicing TT airbridge, but from an economic point of view, they are a major link in the chain. We would advocate day and night to have an improved performance from CAL, or it's an opportunity for someone else to come in the space."

Lorde said the opening of the new airport, scheduled for early 2025, brings new possibilities.

"I am excited for what the new airport would bring in terms of an opportunity for Tobago, but that new airport by itself does not bring anything. There are responsibilities and activities that comes with that new airport that I'm looking forward to hearing from the authorities. I'm hoping for an increased airlift from the international and local market."