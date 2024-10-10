Gasparillo woman dies of head injuries after being pushed

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are probing a suspected homicide involving a woman who died from head injuries after being pushed by a male relative.

Sunita Mohammed, 50, of 10 Pond Lane, School Trace, Gasparillo, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) around 3.04 am on October 10.

Homicide officers are investigating reports that Mohammed had an argument with a male relative in her bedroom around 5 am on October 9. Reports indicate that during the squabble, she was pushed, fell backwards and hit her head.

The male relative immediately took her to the SFGH, where she was treated and admitted.

The matter was reported to the Gasparillo police and the Special Victims Department.

The hospital called the Gasparillo Police Station shortly after 3 am on October 10 to report Mohammed had died.

After an autopsy, police will seek the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions on laying charges.

Homicide Region 3 is continuing enquiries.