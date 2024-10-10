Dottin: Stronger family values needed to stop crime

Pastor Clive Dottin

At the TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association's crime talks and hamper drive in Morvant on October 9, speakers emphasised the importance of the responsibility of the community and individual involvement in the fight against crime.

The bad weather and muddy field did not stop roughly 100 people from attending the event at Africa Savannah, Pelican Drive Extension, Morvant.

Pastor Clive Dottin, a community activist, asked parents to have stronger family values and principles.

"The whole issue of crime and violence is about the breakdown of the family.

"I want to tell parents if you have daughters, don't allow no man, when he's not married to them, to sleep with them in your house."

Dottin said he has had many interactions with "gangsters" and blamed a lack of love and affection as a reason for young men turning to gangs.

"A lot of young gangsters are growing up in a home without God and without love."

He called on fathers to take responsibility to help their children become successful and to turn them away from a life of crime.

"Parents, I beg you, teach your children how to make good choices."

Dottin said there was too much hatred in society and called on people to unite and love each other.

An elder in the Morvant community, 65-year-old Amann Hart, said the community is also needed in the fight against crime.

"When I was growing up, learning a trade was a popular thing. An elder in the community would speak to your parents and find out what the children were doing and would adopt you into their skill or trade."

He said back then people did not rely on the police or government to intervene in community issues.

"In Africa and India, where most Trinidadians derive from...the roles of the elders were crucial."

Hart asked more elders to help young people to be productive by helping them find jobs or trades so to avoid gangs grabbing their attention.

Three artistes also serenaded the crowd, singing songs with positive messages, such as "killing people with love" and for young men to stop living lives of crime.

After the formal ceremony, a hamper distribution was given to those in attendance who were registered as being from the Morvant community.