Deputy PS: Government committed to energy-sector safety management

ENERGY Ministry acting deputy permanent secretary Mark Rudder says government is committed to doing what it can to ensure there is an appropriate project safety management (PSM) framework for the energy sector.

He made these comments at the opening of a meeting co-hosted by the Centre for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) and Heritage Petroleum at the latter's staff club in Pointe-a-Pierre on October 10.

Rudder spoke at the meeting on behalf of Energy Minister Stuart Young.

He said, "Our economy, our livelihoods, as well as the very fabric of our society, depend on the efficiency and safety of our energy operations."

Rudder added that PSM is a strategy used to properly manage the energy sector, to minimise or eliminate potential negative impacts. He described PSM as a "pragmatic mechanism for petroleum and chemical operations."

Rudder said while the energy sector is the economy's cornerstone, it also exposes the country to potential risks and hazards.

As companies expand their horizons, he continued, they must remain committed to the maintenance and integrity of their current and legacy assets.

"A significant portion of our energy assets remain exposed to high safety and environmental risks."

He added that because of this companies should commit to effective PSM strategies to ensure safe delivery of production.

Rudder reminded his audience of the ministry's role as a regulator of the energy sector's activities.

He said incidents such as leaks, spills and fires pose threats to workers, the environment and public health. Rudder added there have been incidents in the sector which have led to deaths, injuries to workers, damage to assets, environmental and economic impacts and negative effects on the sector's reputation.

He said the ministry views an effective PSM strategy as essential for the sector.

Rudder recalled there have been PSM reviews of the sector in the past, and the government also did a national facilities audit of the sector in 2015-2016.

The findings of that audit, he said, showed gaps in asset integrity at some companies.

"Companies that performed well in the audit generally had robust PSM systems in place."

Speaking on behalf of US Ambassador Candace Bond, US embassy political officer Scott Hanson said the US continues to partner with TT in developing an effective PSM strategy for the energy sector.

Hanson added that TT could set the gold standard in the region for PSM, which other countries could emulate.