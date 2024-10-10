Carifta artistic gymnastics trials at Woodbrook Youth Facility on October 12-13

In this file photo, Azariah Gordon shows amazing strength on the balance beam at Gymnastics Explorers Club, Chaguanas.

The Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) is hosting trials for the inaugural CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championship on October 12 and 13 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Port of Spain.

The CARIFTA Gymnastics event is being held in Jamaica on November 29 and 30.

A TTGF statement confirmed that approximately 80 athletes will compete in USA Gymnastics (USAG) Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) levels one- ten to determine who will qualify to represent TT at this inaugural event.

TTGF welcomes Mabel Moreno (Colombia) and AnabethVargas (Panama), both certified International Gymnastics Federation/USAG judges, to adjudicate at the trials.

For further information, contact TTGF assistant secretary Rhonda Doopan at 680-0127, or the chair of the WAG committee, Michelle Frankland, at 684-8954.

Session times:

October 12: Session 1 (9am) USAG Level 6 & 7

Session 2 (12.30pm) USAG Levels 5, 8, 9 & 10

Session 3 (3.30pm) USAG Level 3 & 4

October 13: Session 4 (9am) USAG Level 2

Session 5 (11.30am) USAG Level 1

Session 6 (2.15pm) PAGU HOPES/FIG