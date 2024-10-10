Carib Brewery to host distributor conference

Carib beer bottles run on the new production line 7 at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CARIB Brewery will host its biennial Distributor Conference, with the theme Impacting Through Partnership, from October 16-18 at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

A Carib Brewery media release on October 10 said the event is poised to highlight the pivotal role the company’s distributors play in contributing to its success.

Adrian Sabga, managing director of international and business development, said, "We believe our distributors are the backbone of our business and this conference is an opportunity to strengthen our partnerships while celebrating the milestones we have achieved together.”

He said this year’s apt theme reflects “Carib’s commitment to building lasting relationships that drive growth and success for everyone involved.”

This conference will highlight Carib’s dedication to expanding its global footprint while also providing a platform to align strategic goals, share insights into new markets and to reinforce the brand's vision of achieving global reach, the release said.

The event will gather distributors from over 35 territories worldwide for three days of sessions, collaborative discussions and celebrations.

It will provide insights into the brand’s future plans while also featuring latest industry trends and developments.

Additionally, participants will benefit from trade visits which offer first-hand looks at its local market and networking opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders.

Carib promises informative sessions and opportunities for relaxation and friendship-building social events which will provide opportunities to gain new knowledge while making memories.

“Carib Brewery looks forward to welcoming all of our worldwide distribution partners to this impactful event, where together, we will chart a course for continued growth and success for the Carib portfolio of beverage brands in the coming years,” it said.