Behind the goings-on at Port of Spain port

The Port of Port of Spain - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: There seems to be some confusion and maybe intentional action behind the goings-on at the Port of Port of Spain. A vessel arrives and a container is to be examined, of course. With that there is no problem.

However, the situation arrives that the port does not have the facilities to do such an examination! Yes, you are reading right.

One will expect the use of modern day technology could x-ray the packaging within the container to determine what is possible.

No. There is a time factor to await physical examination only to be told it has to be done "off premises." Again, full acceptance of the outdated mode of operation at the port.

As if to add insult to injury, that can only be done by a customs officer, five days after your long wait for the scheduled opening of your container.

To ensure it is more than an insult, you are told such an officer is to be paid overtime and can only be available five days ahead. This includes a weekend when your "unstuffing", at your cost, could have been done in broad daylight as opposed to providing night-time facilities at the added expenses of rental of tents, overtime rates, lights, and the like.

While Customs plays its role, you are subject to demurrage charges as much as US$100 per day. That's more than insulting and costly. This calls for an investigation.

Then one is charged a fee for the Bureau of Standards which plays no role, whatsoever, as inspection and approval of, for example, electrical fittings has to be done by you and at any related cost to establish standards. No standard of the bureau is seen! It is the height of lowest standards.

While all these concerns may not be under the port, in the interest of best practice and efficiency, not to mention offering that one may see corruption at play here, the relevant authorities may want to address, with stakeholders involvement, to see how we can improve on this.

The role of the Port, Customs and business chambers in seeking to improve these concerns remains vital. Speaking with retired customs officers, the common lament is: "Customs is now a shadow of their time." Not my view as a first-time experience.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas.