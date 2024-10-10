All hail St Lucia Kings

St Lucia Kings head coach Daren Sammy celebrates after winning the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League final against Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets at Providence Stadium, on October 6, in Georgetown, Guyana. - (CPL T20)

THE EDITOR: The St Lucia Kings made history by defeating the Guyana Amazon Warriors at home to clinch the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title for the first time in 16 years. This remarkable victory marks a significant achievement for the franchise, showcasing their resilience and determination throughout the tournament.

In a thrilling match, the St Lucia Kings displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, overcoming the formidable Amazon Warriors who have been a dominant force in previous CPL seasons. The victory not only highlights the strength of the Kings' lineup but also reflects the hard work and dedication of the coaching staff and players.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with passionate fans rallying behind their team, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. The Kings’ triumphant campaign resonates deeply with the local community, uniting supporters in celebration of this long-awaited success.

Key players stepped up during the competition, contributing vital performances that pushed the team to victory. Their hard-earned win is a testament to the growing competitiveness of the CPL and the calibre of cricket in the Caribbean.

By claiming the title, the St Lucia Kings have not only etched their name in CPL history but have also revitalised the spirit of cricket in the region. This victory serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricketers in St Lucia, and reinforces the importance of perseverance and teamwork in achieving greatness on the field.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail