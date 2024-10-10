Agriculture Minister: Sector has grown under PNM

Agricuture, land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein. - File Photo

AGRICULTURE Minister Kazim Hosein says the agriculture sector has improved over the last nine years under the PNM.

He promised these developments will continue over the next five years, when the PNM is re-elected next year.

Hosein was contributing to the budget debate in the House of Representatives on October 10.

Agriculture received a $ 1.184 billion allocation in the budget.

Hosein focused specifically on investments made in the last five years, which he said had improved the sector.

"These investments have strengthened our agricultural sector, enhancing food security, boosting local production, and solidifying our position as a leader in regional agricultural development."

As at August, he said, the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has funded 668 loans valued at $89,589,268.

"ADB continues to support sectoral development through funding to different areas along the food value chain, from agricultural Services ($35.6 million) to food crop ($22.4 million), agro-processing ($19.3 million), fishing industry ($7.4 million) and livestock with $4.4 million in disbursements."

On encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture, Hosein said the ADB funded 87 young people with loans valued at $8,398,435 over the last fiscal year.

The AgroIncentive Grant, he continued, stands as a testament to government's unwavering commitment to empowering farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

"Since its inception in 2019, the ministry has disbursed more than $27 million to over 300 small and medium-sized farmers. This strategic financial support has played a pivotal role in driving increased local food production, directly contributing to our national food security goals."

Hosein said this year, the ministry has so far had three ceremonies to distribute grants exceeding $11 million to over 100 farmers.

"Just within the last week, we received an additional 116 cheques valued at $11 million for distribution, and preparations are currently under way for our largest distribution exercise yet. "

Government MPs thumped their desks as Hosein said, "We understand that the backbone of our agricultural sector lies with the farmers, and through this grant, we ensure that they have access to the necessary resources to invest in new technology, modernise their practices, and scale their operations."

Hosein said several claims about the Praedial Larcency Squad (PLS) not doing its job were unfounded.

"During the period of October 2023-September 2024, the PLS conducted 2,338 patrols, 27,916 visits to farms, 2,863 farmer interactions, 156 market visits, 489 farmer visits, received 195 reports, detected 160 offences, arrested 38 persons of (whom) seven were imprisoned, and has seen 24 convictions.

"This unit continues to conduct its routine operations of patrols, surveillance, investigations, arrests and prosecution."

He empathised with farmers who work hard to grow crops and rear livestock, only to have them be stolen by people not prepared to do that work for themselves.

In fiscal 2025, Hosein said, the ministry will allocate $2.6 million to further enhance the PLS' operational effectiveness.

He also highlighted efforts to improve domestic production of rice, cocoa and coconuts.

Hosein said in 2025 the ministry will continue "to focus on enhancing productivity, modernisng agricultural practices, and addressing the underlying drivers of food insecurity."

He added that unlike the UNC, the PNM is "one party, with one leader.

"We will be back for the next five years."