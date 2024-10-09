Teachers must be 'parents' of students again

THE EDITOR: This year TTUTA should concentrate their theme on teachers re-accepting their role as the secondary parents of the children in their school.

Their present mantra that they are only responsible for time within the classroom cannot be acceptable.

This has led to the high level of indiscipline and "bad behaviour" being expressed by schoolchildren.

Schoolchildren know no limits unless being told, advised and counselled.

It is expected that there are a few parents who will always believe that their child is being wrongfully targeted but children need to be corrected and disciplined.

Such parents are usually aggressive and such parents (and pupil) should be reported, in writing, to the Ministry of Education and the police, with no hesitation. A copy of the written report should be given to the parent, before the pupil re-enters the school compound.

Let there be simple practical and simple implementable protocols and practices.

NB, parents should submit their complaints in "writing" to the school principal and ministry (a) directly and (b) privately via e-mail, WhatsApp, etc.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail